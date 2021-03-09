Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat to meet Guv amid resignation buzz, media address shortly

With speculation over a change in leadership swirling in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat will shortly address the media at his residence along with senior ministers of his cabinet and state BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat.

All BJP workers are being allowed entry into the CM’s residence. They have to just leave their mobile phones outside.

This comes a day after Rawat met BJP national president J P Nadda in Delhi after cancelling his scheduled programmes in the state. Party sources told The Indian Express that prior to meeting Rawat, Nadda held two rounds of meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the party’s national general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh and general secretary in charge of Uttarakhand Dushyant Gautam.

BJP sources in Uttarakhand said some MLAs and factions in the party have conveyed their dissatisfaction with the functioning of Rawat’s government to the central leadership and the RSS. Senior MLAs have also been demanding the expansion of the State Cabinet where three berths have been lying vacant for two years.

“There is unrest among a major section of party functionaries and MLAs. They are complaining that officers in districts are not paying heed to their recommendations. They are feeling ignored. In this situation, winning the next Assembly election could be a challenge,” an RSS functionary said.

“It is being explored if damage control can be done by holding meetings of the MLAs with the CM. A change of leadership is the last option,” the functionary said.

Rawat’s visit to Delhi came with just 10 days to go for his government to complete four years, and two days after BJP national vice-president Raman Singh held a meeting of the party’s state core committee in Dehradun as an “observer” and spoke to members separately. As the meeting of core committee was called hurriedly and the Budget session in Gairsain adjourned sine die a day before schedule, rumours spread that the party may change the CM in Uttarakhand.

Raman Singh had also visited the RSS office to get feedback on the situation. “Our feedback has been given. Now it is up to the BJP leadership to take a call,” the RSS functionary said.

But after the Saturday meeting, party state president Bhagat rejected possibilities of a change of CM. He also said that no discussion was held about Cabinet expansion.

In December last year, when Nadda had visited Dehradun, RSS functionaries had conveyed that the BJP can win the 2022 Assembly elections only if it takes party workers along. Rawat’s government has since come under the scanner following last month’s flood in Chamoli when it pushed to resume work on projects suspended by the apex court.

Earlier, in October 2020, the High Court had ordered a CBI probe into allegations made by a journalist in a video, accusing Rawat of allegedly getting money transferred to relatives in 2016 to back the appointment of a person in Jharkhand. The Supreme Court had stayed the order.