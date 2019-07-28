Trivendra Singh Rawat: Italian scientists found that cow exhales 80% oxygen

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has claimed that Italian scientists have found that 80 per cent of what the cow exhales is oxygen. This comes days after a video was circulated in which Rawat was heard saying that the cow is the only animal that inhales and exhales oxygen. He said the cow’s urine and dung have qualities to preserve good bacteria and kill those harmful to the human body.

Speaking to news agency ANI on Friday, he said several scientists have backed this claim and mentioned Professor R S Chauhan of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Pantnagar. “Italian scientists have also researched on the topic and confirmed that the cow inhales oxygen and there is 80 per cent of oxygen in even what it exhales. An average human being has an aura (electromagnetic field) of 6-7 feet. But the aura of a domestic cow stretches up to nearly 42 feet. It is our belief,” he said.

Rawat said there was a belief that cow milk contains gold and now research conducted by scientists has confirmed the same quality in the Gir cow. “Sri Ram Lab has also certified that cow’s urine and dung have qualities to kill bacteria that are harmful to the human body, and preserve those that are beneficial… We have all the findings of the tests conducted by Sri Ram Lab,” he said.

In the video circulated widely earlier this week, Rawat at an event said massaging the cow can cure breathing problems and living in close proximity to the cow can cure tuberculosis too.

When contacted, Chauhan said that he has not conducted any research on what cows exhale but has studied properties of cow urine. “This is a fact that cow urine enhances immunity and it has anti-cancer and anti-infection qualities,” he said.

In September last year, the Uttarakhand Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution to declare the cow the ‘Rashtra Mata’ (mother of the nation).