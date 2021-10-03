Trivendra Singh Rawat and Tirath Singh Rawat in BJP panels for Uttarakhand polls

Months after being replaced as Chief Ministers, Trivendra Singh Rawat and Tirath Singh Rawat have been given responsibilities in the BJP’s Uttarakhand state election management committees.

Party state general secretary Kuldeep Kumar, who issued the circular detailing committees, said that 33 poll management related committees have been constituted with 122 leaders.

Trivendra, who had been replaced in March after leading the government in Uttarakhand for four years, has been appointed co-head (sah-pramukh) in the vishesh sampark (special outreach) committee. Former CM Vijay Bahuguna, who had switched to the BJP from Congress in 2016, will jointly head the committee with MoS (Defence) Ajay Bhatt.

Tirath, who served a four-month tenure as CM after replacing Trivendra, is co-convener in the election management committee that is headed by party state president Madan Kaushik and Almora MP Ajay Tamta, who is the convener.

Former CM Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will head the manifesto committee.