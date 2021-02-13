Tripura wants new land custom station with Bangladesh to make Dumboor Mela accessible to Bangladeshi visitors

Dumboor Lake is one of the most popular picnic spots in Tripura, known for its astounding boating arena near ‘Narikelkunja’ amidst numerous ‘char lands, various species of migratory birds visiting Tripura in the winters. (Photo: tripuratourism.gov.in)

With work on three major Indo-Bangla connectivity projects underway — the Agartala-Akhaura passenger railway project, Feni bridge and a new Integrated Check Post at Sabroom — Tripura Lok Sabha MP Rebati Tripura has written to Union Commerce and Industries minister Piyush Goyal to start a new Land Custom Station (LCS) at Raishyabari along the Indo-Bangla border in Dhalai district of eastern Tripura.

In his letter to the union Industries minister, MP Tripura has stated that Chittagong Port is located in Bangladesh at close proximity to the international border and areas of Tripura’s Dhalai district. He has reasoned that the LCS would grant access to people in Bangladesh to visit the traditional Dumboor Mela, organized on Makar Sankranti – considered an auspicious event in the Hindu calendar.

“Dumboor fair is organized every year in Raishyabari, which is also known as Sankranti Fair and it attracts lakhs of tourists from around the regions… if Land Custom Station (LCS) is established in Raishyabatri, Dumboor fair will get international flair and would be immensely beneficiary from a commercial perspective and also strengthen economic aspects of the state”, the parliamentarian explained.

Dumboor Mela is a traditional fair organized with support from the state government on Tirthamukh, confluence of River Raima and Saima and the Dumbur Lake, where thousands of devotees and mystics gather to take holy dip in the waters of Lake Dumboor. The lake is actually an artificial reservoir created to hold water from both hilly streams for Gumti hydro-electric power project in the area. Though the project had 15 MW installed capacity, it doesn’t generate over 6-8 MW for most of the year now.

Dumboor Lake is also one of the most popular picnic spots in Tripura, known for its astounding boating arena near ‘Narikelkunja’ amidst numerous ‘char lands, various species of migratory birds visiting Tripura in the winters.

Tripura already has eight Land Custom Stations, two Border Haats and one operational Integrated Check Post with Bangladesh. The state shares 856 km-long international border with its neighbouring country.