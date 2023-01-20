Tripura violence: EC orders removal of 3 cops, deputes 3 special observers

The Election Commission (EC) on Friday ordered the removal of three police officers for not taking “appropriate action in time” after political violence broke out in Jirania sub-division of Tripura on Wednesday, just as the poll panel announced Assembly elections in the state.

In a statement, the EC said it had called for explanations from the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police after receiving a representation from Congress office-bearers and taking into account other inputs. The officers were asked to explain “why the situation escalated despite a sufficient number of CAPF personnel deployed in the state”.

“The Commission conveyed its displeasure in no uncertain and strongest terms on the violent incident despite the Commission’s strict directions during visit to the state and thereafter,” the EC said.

The EC ordered the suspension and immediate removal of the Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Jirania sub-division, and the immediate removal of the officers in charge of the Rani Bazar and Jirania police stations.

The clash between the BJP and Congress supporters led to Congress Tripura in-charge Ajoy Kumar being injured. In its statement, the EC said the state government had informed it that Kumar “sustained minor injuries in an unlawful rally (incident happened in the area where permission was not given by district authorities) and it is not true that he received serious injuries”.

The EC asked the Chief Secretary and DGP to assess the threat perception to the leaders of various political parties and to provide them with adequate security. The EC also deputed three special observers – retired bureaucrats Yogendra Tripathy, Vivek Johri and B Murali Kumar – to take stock of the security situation.