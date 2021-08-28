Tripura: TMC to mark student wing foundation day today

The Trinamool Congress is planning to celebrate the foundation day of its student wing, across Tripura on Saturday with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee delivering a virtual address.

The Trinamool Chhatra Parishad celebration comes amid the party’s increased focus on Tripura after its Bengal win.

Some senior leaders from Tripura, such as Subal Bhowmik, have already joined TMC. There is speculation that rebel BJP leader Sudip Roy Burman may join the party shortly.

TMC is arranging a livestream of Banerjee’s speech. The party flag will be hoisted in front of several colleges at around 8 am, ahead of the speech.