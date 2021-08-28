scorecardresearch
Friday, August 27, 2021
Tripura: TMC to mark student wing foundation day today

The Trinamool Chhatra Parishad celebration comes amid the party's increased focus on Tripura after its Bengal win.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
August 28, 2021 3:29:56 am
Seven senior Congress leaders including former minister Prakash Chandra Das, former MLA Subal Bhowmik, All India Congress Committee (AICC) member Panna Deb, Congress minority leader Md. Idris Miah, Premtosh Debnath, Bikash Das, Tapan Dutta etc. joined TMC. (Express Photo)

The Trinamool Congress is planning to celebrate the foundation day of its student wing, across Tripura on Saturday with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee delivering a virtual address.

The Trinamool Chhatra Parishad celebration comes amid the party’s increased focus on Tripura after its Bengal win.

Some senior leaders from Tripura, such as Subal Bhowmik, have already joined TMC. There is speculation that rebel BJP leader Sudip Roy Burman may join the party shortly.

TMC is arranging a livestream of Banerjee’s speech. The party flag will be hoisted in front of several colleges at around 8 am, ahead of the speech.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
