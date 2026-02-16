Tripura student murder case: Prime accused ‘still in Nepal’, Dehradun police file chargesheet against 6

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Dehradun police have filed a chargesheet against six people in connection with the Anjel Chakma murder case, officials said.
Chakma, a student from Tripura, was allegedly assaulted by the six accused, including two juveniles aged 15 and 17, in Dehradun on December 9. He succumbed to injuries on December 26.
Anjel was with his brother Michael when they were assaulted in Dehradun’s Selaqui area. While there were allegations that the brothers were called racial slurs by their assailants, then Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Ajai Singh had said “there was no evidence of racial violence” in the case.
The main accused, Yagya Raj Awasthi, fled to Nepal and remains absconding. The other adult accused have been identified as Suraj Khwas, Sumit, and Avinash Negi.
The 659-page chargesheet was submitted on February 8 against all six accused, though one is on the run. “As there are provisions under the BNSS that allow trial in absentia, we have charged all six. We have issued a non-bailable warrant along with a blue corner notice,” said former circle officer of Vikasnagar, Bhaskar Lal. “He is in Nepal, and we have been probing his location for the last two months,” he added.
“The accused have said in their disclosure statements that the dispute was at the liquor store over some banter mistaken by the victim… After the incident, the accused went back to doing what they were planning, unaware of the gravity of the crime,” the officer said.
The chargesheet, Lal said, contained the statements of Anjel’s father and Michael.
On December 9, one of the accused, Khwas, had invited five of his friends to celebrate his son’s first birthday at Selaqui market when the incident took place. The group was at a liquor shop when they ran into Anjel and Michael, and in minutes, Anjel was stabbed, and Michael was seriously injured.
