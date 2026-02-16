Tripura student murder case: Prime accused ‘still in Nepal’, Dehradun police file chargesheet against 6

The attack on Anjel Chakma began as racial slurs and when resisted, escalated to a brutal stabbing that led to his death. (File photo)

Dehradun police have filed a chargesheet against six people in connection with the Anjel Chakma murder case, officials said.

Chakma, a student from Tripura, was allegedly assaulted by the six accused, including two juveniles aged 15 and 17, in Dehradun on December 9. He succumbed to injuries on December 26.

Anjel was with his brother Michael when they were assaulted in Dehradun’s Selaqui area. While there were allegations that the brothers were called racial slurs by their assailants, then Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Ajai Singh had said “there was no evidence of racial violence” in the case.

The main accused, Yagya Raj Awasthi, fled to Nepal and remains absconding. The other adult accused have been identified as Suraj Khwas, Sumit, and Avinash Negi.