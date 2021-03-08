Tripura royal scion-led party forges alliances ahead of ADC polls

Tripura royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma-led Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) on Monday announced its alliance with Tripura People’s Front (TPF) for the upcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) polls.

TPF has been vocal regarding its demands for a revision of the National Register of Citizens and deportation of illegal foreigners.

The move comes barely 24 hours after the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), an ally of the ruling BJP, announced its first list of 18 candidates for the TTAADC polls.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference in Agartala on Monday, Pradyot said his newly formed party TIPRA, of which IPFT Tipraha and Tipraland State Party are a part, aims to contest the polls together to form the next council.

Meanwhile, IPFT’s East Teliamura division, headed by President Sanjib Debbarma and general secretary Sunil Debbarma, joined TIPRA on Monday.

TIPRA general secretary Animesh Debbarma said a host of other leaders of IPFT are in touch with them. The TPF, however, would continue as a separate political entity and would only extend support to the candidates fielded by the royal scion’s front.

When asked about TIPRA’s alliance with the IPFT that was announced earlier, Pradyot said it will not have any pact with the latter as they announced candidates without consulting him.

Meanwhile, Tripura BJP has not clarified its stand on an alliance with IPFT. Spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee said the candidates’ list was done “against goodwill of the alliance”. A dialogue is also underway with Indigenous Nationalist Party of Twipra, another major stakeholder in Tripura’s tribal political landscape for the ADC poll strategy.