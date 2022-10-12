Tripura: President Murmu inaugurates State Judicial Academy, interacts with tea garden workers

President Droupadi Murmu Wednesday inaugurated the newly-built Tripura State Judicial Academy and unveiled the model of National Law University’s Tripura campus at Narsingarh in Agartala.

President Murmu, who is in Tripura on a two-day tour, landed at the Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport here as per schedule at 11:15 am and was accorded a felicitation and received by Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha.

She later visited the Central Tea Processing Factory at Durgabari Tea Estate, 20 km away from Agartala, and interacted with the tea garden workers and authorities.

Speaking at the interaction event, President Murmu appealed to the tea garden workers to send their children to schools stating “sab padhke aage badho” (everyone study and progress).

She also enquired if the Chief Minister and other legislators stand with the tea garden workers in need and said the MLAs would stand with them in need and happiness.

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated Tripura Judicial Academy and laid the foundation stone of the National Law University, Tripura. pic.twitter.com/vtZTaY2ARk — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 12, 2022

The President also did a photo session with the children of the tea garden workers.

President Murmu is scheduled to inaugurate a new MLA hostel at New Capital Complex here this afternoon and launch a slew of projects virtually from the Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan where she would remotely inaugurate seven projects, including few roads, some schools and student hostels.

The President would be accorded a civic reception at the Agartala Town Hall later this evening where the Chief Minister, Mayor Dipak Majumder and others are scheduled to remain present.

President Murmu is scheduled to inaugurate two passenger trains, including an Agartala extension of the Guwahati-Kolkata Express and an extension of the Agartala-Jiribam-Agartala Janshatabdi Express till Thangsang of Manipur, at the Badharghat Railway Station Thursday morning.

She would also visit the Tripurasundari Temple at Udaipur in Gomati district after the railway inauguration event and would leave Agartala for Assam at 11:30 am after returning to Agartala.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) welcomed the President’s visit to Tripura.

Speaking to reporters after President Murmu’s visit at the tea garden, BJP MLA Krishnadhan Nath said: “It’s a matter of pride that a President has stepped in my constituency – Bamutia – for the first time ever. She has spoken to Munda and Santhal tea garden workers in their language and enquired if they receive residential units, ration supplies and other facilities.”

The legislator also said the President asked the families of the tea garden workers to ensure that child marriages are not done and the children are encouraged to study and progress in life.

Meanwhile, the Opposition CPI (M) has announced to boycott the President’s visit.

“Different events including a civic reception were organized for October 12 in honour of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Tripura. CPIM state secretary, MLAs and former MPs were invited to join the event. The CPIM state secretariat welcomes the Presidential visit but has decided to decline joining the event,” CPI (M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury said in a press release last evening.

The statement reasoned that Left Party workers were assaulted across Tripura in the last four and a half years rule of the BJP and claimed the rule of law is absent in the state.

“There are incessant assaults on personal freedom and civic rights in Tripura. The situation is so dire that we are unable to offer flowers and respects for our departed comrades,” Chaudhury said.

He said the CPI (M) hopes President Murmu would witness the reality in Tripura and take steps to revive citizens’ rights in the state.

Earlier last evening, West Tripura Superintendent of Police Shankar Debnath said that some restrictions would be put in place for necessary security arrangements for the Presidential visit.