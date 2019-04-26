FB user booked for spreading rumours of Tripura CM Biplab Deb’s divorce; wife says ‘cheap publicity’

Tripura Police Friday booked one Anupam Paul, a Facebook user, for allegedly spreading rumours of divorce suit filed against Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb by his wife Niti Deb on social media.

A document, purportedly about a divorce suit against Chief Minister Deb, went viral on social media on Thursday.

Following this, Niti Deb Friday took to Facebook to clarify that it was a fake news and termed the post on social media a ‘dirty rumour’ spread to gain political mileage.

In her Facebook post, Niti Deb wrote, “Rumours have no mouth, only dirty, filthy and sick minds generate for cheap publicity and mileage, and importantly when paid high for spreading such dirty rumours to gain political advantage against influential people…otherwise, who will follow these culprits..”.

She also appealed people to ‘boycott’ rumour-mongers if they loved her and had faith in her. Terming herself ‘boudi’ (sister-in-law), daughter-in-law, mother and sister of Tripura, Niti, in her social media post, claimed that the rumour was spread to ‘tarnish’ her image.

Niti is serving in a managerial position with State Bank of India (SBI) at New Delhi. The couple has two kids —a son and a daughter, both of whom are school students.

Advocate Ashwani Jha, whose name was mentioned in the document which went viral, told indianexpress.com that it was about a divorce suit filed by a man residing in Delhi with the Tis Hazari Court in Delhi and has nothing to do with the Tripura Chief Minister.

“This document is about a divorce suit filed by a man from Delhi against his wife. It has got nothing to do with Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb in any way. Any report based on this is fake news,” Advocate Jha said.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Tripura Police Arindam Nath told indianexpress.com this afternoon that a FIR was lodged by an individual with West Agartala Police Station, accusing Anupam Paul of forgery, defamation and criminal conspiracy.

“We have registered the FIR. The accused has not been arrested till now. He was not present at his home when police searched for him there”, the DIG said.

Earlier in 2018, Anupam Paul was named in an FIR for purportedly terming former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar ‘thief’ and ‘beggar’ on social media. He was also accused of posting photoshopped images of Sarkar, former state Congress president Birajit Sinha and Rose Valley Group chairman Goutam Kundu in different cases.

When called for his reaction, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb refused to comment on the issue saying he is in Kolkata.