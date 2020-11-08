Boundary dispute: Sonowal dials Amit Shah after blast at school

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. (PTI)

An explosion allegedly caused by miscreants from Mizoram damaged a primary school building near the inter-state boundary in Assam’s Cachar district on Saturday with Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal speaking to Union Home Minister Amit Shah again regarding the inter-state boundary issue with Mizoram.

An Assam police official said there were “three blasts” while a 12-hour bandh called by a students’ organisation in protest against the abduction and killing of an Assam resident allegedly by attackers from Mizoram also affected normal life in Cachar.

Assam officials said that the school falls under Assam territory but an official statement from Mizoram said that the state government “vehemently condemns such a dastardly act on an institution of learning and that too within its boundaries”.

Sonowal requested Shah to take necessary steps to maintain peace and harmony in the border areas. “The Chief Minister directed the top officials to maintain peaceful environment and keep brotherhood and harmony intact at the Assam-Mizoram border areas,” read a statement issued by Sonowal’s office.

Tension has been prevailing along the Assam-Mizoram border since October 17 after miscreants damaged 18 temporary huts and three dwelling units, following which several rounds of talks were held among top officials of Assam, Mizoram and the Central government.

Approach MHA: Tripura CM

Meanwhile, amid a standoff over the Phuldunsei village atop the Jampui Hills along the Tripura-Mizoram border, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday asked the Mizoram government to resolve the boundary dispute by approaching the Ministry of Home Affairs. This came a week after Mizoram asked Tripura to withdraw its security forces from the area.

“The inter-state boundary is identified by the map available with the government and any objection can be taken up with the Centre for resolution. If they feel the border should be re-demarcated, they can approach the MHA… In our federal system, MHA resolves any inter-state boundary issues… Tripura-Mizoram or Tripura-Assam boundary can be resolved by them alone… In our federal system, fighting amongst ourselves about inter-state boundary is not done,” Deb told the media in Agartala, appealing everyone to abstain from violating the last officially mapped border.

Citing abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35(A) in Jammu and Kashmir, the CM said any restriction can be resolved by the Central government and advised Mizoram to resolve disputes “officially” and not “physically”.

The Mizoram-Tripura border stand-off started in August, when Tripura administration identified that 130 people living here were registered both in Tripura and Mizoram, and had names in electoral rolls, ration cards and other public welfare benefit schemes of both states.

Later, Mizoram claimed Phuldungsei and adjoining parts, which they call Thaidawr Tlang, are parts of Mizoram.

