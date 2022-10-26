scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

Tripura suffers minimal damage in Sitrang-related thunderstorms

One person was injured and 509 houses were damaged in the past 24 hours owing to Cyclone Sitrang, officials said.

Cyclone Sitrang caused only minimal damage in Tripura. (File Representational Picture)

Cyclone Sitrang caused only minimal damage in Tripura despite red and yellow alerts having been issued in view of cyclone-related thunderstorms, as the storm system changed its route towards Bangladesh after making landfall.

As per latest reports, one person was injured and 509 houses were damaged in the state in the past 24 hours owing to the cyclone. A damage-and-situation-assessment report from the state emergency operation centre said the person is from Teliamura in Khowai district.

Sepahijala was the worst affected of the eight districts of the state by rainfall and thunderstorms, mostly on Monday. In South Tripura district, 24 villages were affected. Electric poles and lines were damaged and trees uprooted in various parts of West, North, Gomati, Sepahijala and Dhalai districts.

Also Read |Cyclone Sitrang spares Bengal, hits Bangladesh

While Monday witnessed heavy rainfall in different parts of Tripura, Tuesday and Wednesday passed off rather uneventfully as the storm squalls got deflected towards Bangladesh and had minimal impact on the state, an official said.

According to the meteorological department, light rain is likely in most places across the state in the next 24 hours. The sky will remain cloudy with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to be around 28 and 21 degrees Celsius.

On October 23, the government suspended leave for officials and employees, shut down schools, colleges and other educational institutions, and alerted district administrations to take precautionary measures. People were advised to stay indoors on Monday and Tuesday through a public address system. The National Disaster Response Force, the State Disaster Response Force and Tripura State Rifles, the fire service and trained volunteers were alerted.

Equipment like boats, life jackets and other flood-rescue items are kept ready and embankments and catchment areas are being monitored.

First published on: 26-10-2022 at 06:23:41 pm
