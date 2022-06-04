Tripura: Surrendered militants defer NH blockade, to meet CM Manik Saha

The Deprived Returnees Movement Committee (DRMC), a joint body of surrendered militants in Tripura, on Saturday suspended their indefinite blockade of National Highway 8, which was scheduled to begin Sunday, and said they would engage in a dialogue with Chief Minister Manik Saha on June 13 over pending rehabilitation demands.

“A meeting has been scheduled with the Chief Minister on June 14 at 10 am. We hereby announce that we are deferring our protest by a few days,” DRMC leader Amrit Reang told reporters at the Agartala Press Club on Saturday morning.

Reang said they met the tribal welfare director on May 31 over pending assurances of rehabilitation given at the time of surrender. After the talks ended on an inconclusive note, the surrendered militants announced an indefinite blockade on National Highway-8 in West Tripura district’s Champaknagar from June 5 alleging government failure to rehabilitate them properly.

He added that they will not go ahead with the protest if the returnee insurgents get proper assurances from Chief Minister Manik Saha but if the discussion is not fruitful, the NH blockade will begin on June 21. The returnees said they will also proceed with the planned agitation if the meeting gets cancelled for some reason.

NH-8 is considered to be the lifeline of the state and connects it with Assam.