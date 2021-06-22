Tripura lynching: Police zero in on suspects

A day after three suspected cattle smugglers from Tripura’s Sepahijala district were lynched in Khowai district, the police on Monday said they have zeroed in on several suspects and arrests would be made soon.

Tripura IG (Law and Order), Arindam Nath said the case involved habitual offenders who allegedly tried to attack the police during an operation several months ago.

“Cows were stolen, however it needs to be investigated if that is all in this case. People should not take up law in their hands at any cost,” he said. According to the officer, a preliminary investigation has found that 30-40 villagers had gathered to lynch the trio.

Rights activist Purushottam Roy Barman demanded a judicial inquiry and Rs 10 lakh compensation for the families of the victims of Khowai’s attack. Roy Barman blamed the state government for failing in spreading sufficient awareness, general lawlessness and alleged that a ‘whisper campaign’ was being run against a particular community on cow-related issues, leading to repeated lynching cases.

Leader of Opposition Manik Sarkar condemned the Khowai mob violence and said in a statment: “It is anti-human, anti-law and anti-civilization. We condemn the incident. If those three were accused of theft, they should have been handed over to police rather than taking law in the assailants’ hands. I appeal to Chief Minister to conduct a high level inquiry and identify the culprits.”

Subrata Chakraborty, spokesperson for the ruling BJP, said, “It is not expected of people to take law in their hands even if those persons were guilty.”