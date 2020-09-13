Tripura journalists say feeling unsafe after ‘threats’ by Biplab, CMO denies

The Chief Minister’s Office has denied the allegations. (Photo: @BjpBiplab/twitter)

Journalists in Tripura have claimed that they are fearful of the “threats” given by Chief Minister Biplab Deb after videos of the CM emerged on social media in which he purportedly says that he would not “forgive” certain “over-excited” newspapers for creating “confusion” regarding Covid-19.

The videos were shot on Friday, when Deb laid the foundation stone for the state’s first Special Economic Zone at Sabroom.

“Some newspapers are trying to confuse people, getting all over-excited. History will not forgive them, people of Tripura won’t forgive them and I, Biplab Deb, shall not forgive them. I do whatever I say, history is testimony to that,” Deb is heard saying.

The Forum for Protection of Media and Journalists, a Tripura-based media rights body, has said journalists are feeling “unsafe” and are “afraid” due to the remarks.

“The ruling party and the government are issuing regular threats to media organisations through press conferences. The CM’s threat to media organisations at a public gathering has shoved us into fear. We weren’t this afraid even during the Emergency,” Dey said, adding that a meeting of journalists is scheduled at 12 noon on Sunday to deliberate on the subject.

Deb’s media advisor told The Indian Express that the comments were taken out of context.

“Our government is committed to press freedom and media rights… But a few local newspapers are trying to work with some agenda and that’s not right,” the advisor said.

