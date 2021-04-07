Permission to attend govt offices, cap on number of people in meetings: Tripura issues order to combat Covid spread

Soon after Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb tested positive for Covid-19, the state government has issued a set of restrictions to contain the spread of virus in government offices.

Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar has issued an order stating that a maximum of 20 people can attend official meetings and they should sit at least one metre apart. Moreover, they must follow other Covid protocols such as wearing of masks and carrying hand sanitizers. Moreover, visitors would be now allowed to attend government offices with prior permission only.

Wearing of masks or face shields are mandatory at offices and public places. Anybody not found wearing a mask will be fined, the order added.

Officials, especially healthcare personnel who are looking after Covid patients, have been asked to take necessary precautions and get tested as per regulations.

The biometric attendance system has been discontinued in government offices till further orders and employees have been asked to follow social distancing norms. All officials and staff above 45 years of age have been asked to get vaccinated at the earliest.

The order stated that sports events should be avoided. All gymnasiums, recreation centres and creches located in government buildings have been shut until further orders.

The order clarified that if one or two persons from a workspace test positive, the entire building would not be closed down right away. Instead, any place that these people may have visited in the past 48 hours would be disinfected.

All government buildings should have hand sanitisers, soaps and running water now.

Employees from high-risk groups like aged people, pregnant and lactating mothers, and employees with underlying health conditions are asked to exercise ‘extra precautions’.

Earlier on Wednesday, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said that he has positive for Covid-19.

A total of 70 people are under treatment for Covid in the state now. Tripura currently has a positivity rate of 5.19%, a report by the state Covid control room said on Wednesday.

A total of 14 people had tested positive in the state on Tuesday.