Tripura HC seeks state affidavit on steps taken on Central team report

The High Court of Tripura Monday ordered the state government to furnish details of steps taken to implement recommendations of a central team that surveyed the government’s measures to tackle the pandemic.

A report submitted by the team to the state government on its findings was recently furnished to the court for perusal. A division bench comprising Chief Justice A K Kureshi and Justice Subhashish Talapatra has now ordered the government to furnish an affidavit on the steps taken to implement the recommendations.

Advocate General Arun Kanti Bhowmik said the government will submit the affidavit in the next hearing on October 5.

The court also asked the government to form a team of doctors and administrators who would periodically visit the lone designated Covid hospital in the state, inspect facilities and make recommendations to the government, and ensure those violating regulations for wearing masks are identified and penalised.

