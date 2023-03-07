Tripura govt swearing-in ceremony: Massive security bandobast in Agartala ahead of PM Modi’s visit

Hours before the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister-designate Dr Manik Saha at Swami Vivekananda Maidan here in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, security has been beefed up in Agartala city with additional deployment of forces across the city and its suburbs.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, a senior official of Tripura Police, who did not wish to be named, said PM Modi would land at Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport in the morning and lead a road show from the airport to the swearing-in ceremony venue.

While SPG officials have already taken stock of the stage from where the Prime Minister will address the state after tomorrow’s ceremony, a trial run of the motorcade that will accompany him was conducted on Tuesday. Barricades were set up along the route and a huge deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Tripura State Rifles (TSR) jawans was made in the city.

Apart from Border Security Forces (BSF) tightening security along Tripura’s 856 km-long border with Bangladesh ahead of the high-profile visit, security checks have begun at public places such as railway stations and airports.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda were welcomed by CM-designate Saha and BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee this evening at Agartala. The two national leaders will be spending the night at a state guest house on the city outskirts.

Even amidst the tight security bandobast, incidents of violence have continued in different parts of the state.

A 45-year-old woman, Parul Bala Das from North Rajnagar in Gomati district, was hospitalized after a crude bomb exploded close to her this morning.

Advertisement

At Melaghar in Sepahijala district, a BJP Yuva Morcha leader and five BJP supporters were hospitalized after they were injured in alleged attacks by opposition CPI(M) and TIPRA Motha supporters.

The state police said over a thousand persons were detained on preventive grounds since March 2, when the results were announced, and at least 10 persons were arrested. Over 150 incidents of violence were reported in different parts of Tripura during this time and nearly 10 persons were hospitalized with serious injuries, among whom one was flown out of the state for treatment.

Two Left Front MLAs Shyamal Chakraborty and Shamshul Haque from Sepahijala district said they received death threats in the past few days. The leaders alleged that the police was largely inactive in stopping violence in the state.