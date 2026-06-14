Make way for the ‘queen’: Ahead of pineapple festival in Delhi, Tripura eyes global status for its state fruit

As the fruit seeks to make its presence officially felt in the national capital, the government of the second-smallest northeast Indian state says it has already decided on the next big steps in its bid to make ‘Tripura Pineapple’ a global brand. (Express Photo)

For generations, the family of this farmer in Tripura’s Killa region has been growing pineapples.

As the state gears up to organise the Tripura Global Pineapple Festival at New Delhi later this month, it has given farmers like him the hope that the GI-tagged fruit of their labour will finally get its global moment under the sun.

“We are happy with the government’s push for both varieties (the Queen and Kew Pineapple), especially with the supply chain, which was an issue due to limited road connectivity,” said the farmer who did not wish to be named.

As the fruit seeks to make its presence officially felt in the national capital, the government of the second-smallest northeast Indian state says it has already decided on the next big steps in its bid to make ‘Tripura Pineapple’ a global brand.