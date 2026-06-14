Make way for the ‘queen’: Ahead of pineapple festival in Delhi, Tripura eyes global status for its state fruit

For generations, the family of this farmer in Tripura’s Killa region has been growing pineapples.
“We are happy with the government’s push for both varieties (the Queen and Kew Pineapple), especially with the supply chain, which was an issue due to limited road connectivity,” said the farmer who did not wish to be named.
As the fruit seeks to make its presence officially felt in the national capital, the government of the second-smallest northeast Indian state says it has already decided on the next big steps in its bid to make ‘Tripura Pineapple’ a global brand.
The queen pineapple was declared the state fruit of Tripura in 2018, four years after it attained the GI tag in 2014 for its golden-yellow hue and a distinct aroma besides its juicy flesh laden with vitamins, calcium, magnesium, potassium and iron.
The queen pineapple was declared the state fruit of Tripura in 2018. (Express Photo)
The fruit is at the core of the three-year-long ‘Mission Queen Pineapple of Tripura’, one such Centrally-funded farm-to-plate programme worth Rs 236 crore launched on May 27.
The state is currently witnessing execution of a slew of developmental projects assisted by various Central bodies, including the Jyotiraditya Scindia-led Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER).
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Pineapple is cultivated in more than half of the landlocked state’s eight districts and especially by its significant tribal population which constitutes over 30% of Tripura.
Besides the fruit, its ancillary products such as thread derived from its leaves, besides chocolates, jams and jellies will also make their debut at the three-day festival which will kick off at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium on June 27 – the International Pineapple Day.
According to Tripura government sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely attend the event.
“Our state is emerging as a significant player in North East’s agro-marketing and export landscape by producing export-led agricultural commodities such as pineapple, jackfruit, banana, scented lemon, organic produce like scented rice, bird’s eye chili, ginger, turmeric and other bamboo products,” Tripura Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath said.
“Tripura’s unique agro climatic condition makes it one of India’s leading pineapple-producing regions where Queen and Kew varieties are mostly cultivated by tribal growers in four to five of our eight districts. At present, we have about 11,698 hectares of pineapple area with a production of 1.71 lakh MT per annum. Approximately 23,000 MT Pineapple remains as marketable surplus per annum,” he added.
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The Queen and Kew varieties of pineapple flourish alongside paddy and sugarcane in Tripura’s remote hills, especially in Gomati district’s Killa region. A key USP of the fruit is the zero to minimal utilisation of chemicals in its cultivation almost year-round.
“The only issue we face is the cleaning of the fields for replantation. We have already harvested thousands of both varieties so far this year,” said the farmer quoted above.
Minister Nath said the NDA government is working to establish value addition and strong market linkages for its produce, ensuring that they reach consumers both within and outside the state to sell products at higher prices and increase farmers’ income.
“Since 2018-19, we have already exported 33.10 MT Queen and Kew varieties of pineapple to countries like the UAE and Bangladesh. Besides, 74 MT canned pineapple has been exported to Germany and Russia. In addition, 15,440 MT Pineapple has been marketed in other states of the country,” Nath added.
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“It is also creating new job opportunities in processing, packaging and marketing, thus contributing to the overall economic development of rural areas of the state,” he said.
The Delhi pineapple festival is expected to facilitate direct linkages of Tripura’s farmers with buyers, exporters and food-processing companies to highlight the potential for agri-investment and value chain development in the North East Region, as it seeks to explore markets in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Europe, said Nath.