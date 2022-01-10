Tripura gives 2,200 booster doses on first day, imposes night curfew

Tripura started inoculating frontline workers and people of 60 years of age and above with comorbidities with precaution doses of Covid-19 vaccines on Monday. As many as 2,200 booster doses were administered at around 550 centres in the state.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb tweeted, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have started providing precaution dose to healthcare workers, frontline workers and citizens above 60 years of age from today onwards”.

The frontline healthcare workers can receive the booster doses only nine months after getting their second doses.

With the rise in Covid-19 cases again, the state government has imposed night curfew from 9pm to 5am starting Monday. It also decided to appoint 500-700 more doctors, nurses, lab technicians and other staffers on a contract basis.

A total of 176 Covid-19 cases and one death were reported on Monday, with 104 of the infections in West District, according to the health department, which said it was prepared to battle the pandemic in all manners, with 1,728 oxygen concentrators, 2,263 oxygen cylinders, 2,391 pulse oxymeters and 193 ventilators at the ready.

Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said on Sunday that expert predictions suggested Tripura was likely to witness a peak in coronavirus cases in January and February, and appealed to people to maintain Covid-appropriate behaviour to tackle the crisis.