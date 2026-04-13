Tripura election panel countermands ADC poll in one centre over EVM tempering

The Tripura State Election Commission countermanded polling at a centre in the Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections following evidence of tampering with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Citing “credible video evidence” and reports from deployed observers, the Commission suspended voting at booth 17/39 of Hirapur Senior Basic School in the Pekuarjala-Janmejoynagar constituency, ordering a fresh poll for April 16.

State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar confirmed the development on Monday, emphasising that the integrity and fairness of the electoral process remain paramount. “It has been established that some people attempted to tamper with the EVM and malign the process with ill intentions,” Kumar stated. The re-poll is scheduled between 7 am and 4 pm.