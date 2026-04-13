Tripura election panel countermands ADC poll in one centre over EVM tempering

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The Tripura State Election Commission countermanded polling at a centre in the Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections following evidence of tampering with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Citing “credible video evidence” and reports from deployed observers, the Commission suspended voting at booth 17/39 of Hirapur Senior Basic School in the Pekuarjala-Janmejoynagar constituency, ordering a fresh poll for April 16.
State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar confirmed the development on Monday, emphasising that the integrity and fairness of the electoral process remain paramount. “It has been established that some people attempted to tamper with the EVM and malign the process with ill intentions,” Kumar stated. The re-poll is scheduled between 7 am and 4 pm.
The incident has reignited the debate surrounding Electronic Voting Machines. The Congress party had previously raised concerns regarding the use of older M2-model machines brought from Madhya Pradesh, specifically highlighting the absence of VVPAT units – a feature not mandated by TTAADC regulations.
The ADC polls, held on Sunday, witnessed an impressive voter turnout estimated at 83%. However, the election was marred by sporadic violence, including crude bomb explosions, candidate attacks, and clashes between rival political supporters in districts like Sepahijala, South Tripura, and West Tripura. Police and central paramilitary forces were deployed in strength to contain disturbances, with over 1,200 polling stations categorized by sensitivity.
Despite the volatility, political leaders are shifting their focus to the counting day on April 17. Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha condemned the recurring trend of election-related violence, labeling it a remnant of a negative political culture.
Meanwhile, Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma thanked the electorate for the record turnout and urged his supporters to maintain calm until the final results are declared. As the state braces for the April 16 re-poll and the subsequent counting on April 17, the focus remains on ensuring a peaceful transition to the final mandate.
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