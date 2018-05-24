Tripura CM visits home of custodial torture victim Sreejith, will campaign for BJP in Chengannur

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb announced Rs 5 lakh to Sreejith’s family on behalf of Tripura government.(File) Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb announced Rs 5 lakh to Sreejith’s family on behalf of Tripura government.(File)

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday met the family of deceased Kerala youth Sreejith whose death owing to alleged custodial torture had led to widespread protests in the southern state. Deb also announced a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh from the Tripura government for the family.

He later tweeted about this meeting and held that the people of Tripura are with the family of deceased in this hour of grief. He also criticised the communist ideology for being anti-democratic.

आज कोच्चि में दिवंगत श्रीजीथ के घर जाकर उनके परिजनों को ढांढस बंधाया। वामपंथी विचारधारा चाहे त्रिपुरा में हो या केरल में, वह हमेंशा लोकतंत्र विरोधी ही रही है। त्रिपुरा की ३७ लाख जनता इस दुख की घड़ी में श्रीजीथ के परिवार के साथ है। pic.twitter.com/MhsKTTnzDR — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) May 24, 2018

Announced assistance of five lac rupees from #Tripura Government for the family of Late Shri Sreejith during a visit to his residence in Kochi today. In this moment of sorrow, people of Tripura stand firmly with the family of Sreejith. pic.twitter.com/i69eUFPDQt — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) May 24,

The Tripura CM, who landed Wednesday night in Kerala, is in the state to campaign for the BJP in the May 28 bypoll in Chengannur. Talking to the reporters, he launched a frontal attack on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for not visiting the family of the deceased. “You are the chief minister of a state, not a party. You should visit the family. I request Vijayan-ji to visit the family and meet his kin,” he said.

Twenty-six-year-old Sreejith, who was arrested on April 6 for his alleged role in a house attack in Varapuzha in Ernakulam died on April 9 in a local hospital. Reports claimed he was allegedly tortured by the police and denied early medical assistance. Sreejith’s family claimed the police arrested the wrong Sreejith, saying he was mistaken for another Sreejith aka Thulsidas.

Tripura CM Deb also said the BJP would definitely come to power in Kerala in the next state election. He alleged that Vijayan would suffer the same fate as Manik Sarkar did in Tripura where the CPI (M) suffered a defeat at the hands of the BJP led by Deb.

The Chengannur bye-election is being held to fill the vacancy following the death of sitting MLA K. K. Ramachandran Nair on January 14. The election will take place on May 28 and the votes counted on May 31. LDF’s Saji Cherian, UDF’s D. Vijaya Kumar and BJP’s Sreedharan Pillai are the big contenders vying for the seat in Alappuzha district.

