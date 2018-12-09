Tripura chief secy writes to Bengal counterpart over ‘lack of security planning’ for CM Biplab’s visit

Upset over the lack of arrangements ahead of Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb’s scheduled visit to attend the BJP’s planned rath yatra in Cooch Behar last week, the state’s chief secretary L K Gupta has written a letter to his West Bengal counterpart Malay De, seeking an inquiry and appropriate action against the “erring officials”, ANI reported on Sunday.

Bengal BJP’s scheduled rath yatra, however, was cancelled in the wake of the Calcutta High Court order which rejected the party’s petition seeking permission to hold the same. BJP chief Amit Shah was scheduled to flag off the yatra from Cooch Behar. Modifying the single bench order later, a division bench of the court directed the state government to hold a meeting with BJP leaders by December 12 and take a decision on the matter by December 14.

According to the news agency, the Tripura chief secretary, in his letter, said an officer from his team was sent to the Bengal district for an assessment of the arrangements made for their chief minister. However, the officer alleged that no arrangements for transportation and accommodation were made by the Bengal police.

No information related to security arrangements made for our chief minister was shared by Bengal police, the Tripura chief secretary alleged. “You’ll appreciate that this is an extremely serious matter. I would request you to kindly get the matter inquired and take appropriate action against the erring officials,” the letter said.