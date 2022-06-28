Tripura: 3 out of 4 MLAs elected take oath, CM Manik Saha does not

Three out of four MLAs, who were newly elected in the Tripura bypolls held on June 23, were sworn in at the state Assembly Tuesday afternoon. However, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, did not take oath as a legislator of the Tripura Assembly, sparking speculation in political circles.

Assembly Speaker Ratan Chakraborty administered the oath of office at the Assembly lobby Tuesday afternoon.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Speaker Chakraborty said the chief minister is already a Parliamentarian from the Upper House. After his election in the state assembly, chief minister Saha would have to choose between his two portfolios. “Definitely he has to take oath as MLA to keep his CM post. But he will have to take oath within 14 days, starting from June 26, when results were announced,” the Speaker said.

However, the Speaker clarified that chief minister Saha would not be able to cast his vote as MP in the presidential elections scheduled on July 18, since his 14-day timeframe for taking oath as MLA and retaining his CM chair would expire before that.

An MP’s value of vote in the presidential election is 700, as opposed to 26-point value of a vote of a Tripura MLA.

BJP state general secretary Papiya Dutta did not reveal any details on why the chief minister did not take oath as legislator on Tuesday. “There are some things…not now…For later,” Dutta said.

In their defence, BJP party insiders said Saha could not resign as MP since he would have to tender his resignation in person to the Rajya Sabha chairperson and his date was not scheduled yet due to technical issues. “He would soon be resigning and taking oath as MLA, probably in the first week of July,” the source said.

Speaking to reporters, BJP’s Malina Debnath, who won from Jubarajnagar constituency in North Tripura district, said she would focus on development of her constituency and credited the people in her constituency for ensuring her entry in the Assembly.

Swapna Das Paul, who won from the Surma Assembly segment in Dhalai district, said she would focus on ensuring that the benefits of centrally sponsored schemes run by the Narendra Modi government reach people at the grassroots of her Assembly segment.

Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman, who won from Agartala constituency in West Tripura district, was also sworn in as the only Congress legislator in the 60-member Tripura assembly. Roy Barman said he would raise voice on behalf of common people and their welfare during his renewed stint at the Assembly. “I have always raised my voice for welfare for common people before. I never bothered about party line or any diktat. People come first to me. I’ll do the same again,” Roy Barman said.

Roy Barman, who won against BJP at his home turf, has emerged victorious for the sixth time from this seat, including five elections held since 1998. He debuted as Assembly election contestant in 1993 when he contested against ex-CM and Left patriarch Nripen Chakraborty from Agartala seat. He lost by a margin of 2,600 votes in that poll.

Roy Barman was earlier inducted in the Biplab Deb cabinet as health minister but was dropped a year later due to unexplained reasons. It was rumoured he was seen as an arch rival to erstwhile chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb, due to which he was dropped.