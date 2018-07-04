Tripura: BJP, ally IPFT rule out tie-up for LS polls

The development came just a day after the CBI booked three IPFT leaders, along with 300-500 others, in Tripura after taking over the investigation into the killings of two journalists in the state last (Express Photo: Abhishek Saha) The development came just a day after the CBI booked three IPFT leaders, along with 300-500 others, in Tripura after taking over the investigation into the killings of two journalists in the state last (Express Photo: Abhishek Saha)

Tripura’s ruling coalition, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), will not fight the 2019 Lok Sabha elections together, party sources said.

Both the parties have decided to put up two candidates each on the as many Lok Sabha seats in the state. In 2014, the CPM had won from both the seats.

State BJP leaders said they were confident of winning both the seats, owing to their “large support base”.

“There will be no tie-up with the IPFT for the the Lok Sabha elections next year. This decision will not affect the existing BJP-IPFT alliance in the state government,” state BJP spokesperson Mrinal Kanti Deb told The Indian Express on Tuesday.

Earlier, on Monday, IPFT assistant general secretary Mangal Debbarma had told reporters in Agartala that the BJP had already decided its two candidates. “They did not inform us and have made their announcements…According to the terms of the coalition, we too should have been informed (about the choice of candidates)…So, we will also be having our own candidates in both the seats,” he said.

The development came just a day after the CBI booked three IPFT leaders, along with 300-500 others, in Tripura after taking over the investigation into the killings of two journalists in the state last year.

Santanu Bhowmik, a journalist with a local television channel, and Sudip Dutta Bhowmik, a reporter with a local newspaper, were killed in two separate incidents in the state last year. The IPFT had denied any connection with the case. In a press statement, the IPFT said that it welcomed the CBI investigation, but termed the news of its members being booked as “grapevine”.

“The IPFT vehemently opposes such grapevine and firmly expresses confidence on the independent inquiries by CBI to unearth the truth and to award exemplary punishment to the culprit involved in the incidents, but in no case the innocent general public, including the members and leaders of IPFT, should be harassed,” the statement said.

BJP spokesperson Deb said the party won’t comment on the arrests since the CBI investigation was underway.

