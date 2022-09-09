scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Former Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb made UP in-charge by BJP

Speaking to indianexpress.com, a party source close to Deb said the responsibility of looking after the party in a big state like Uttar Pradesh is a recognition and a big responsibility by itself.

Biplab Deb, who led the BJP to victory by decimating 25 years of Left rule till February, 2018, had earlier served for the party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Delhi. (File)

Former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb was Friday appointed as BJP in-charge for Haryana.

In a notification issued by BJP’s national general secretary and office in-charge Arun Singh, state in-charges and co-in-charges were announced on Friday. The list placed former Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb as party in-charge for Haryana while Lok Sabha MP Dr Mahesh Sharma, who’s from Uttar Pradesh, was made the in-charge for Tripura. Sharma would be replacing Vinod Sonkar as the party’s state in-charge.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, a party source close to Deb said the responsibility of looking after the party in a big state like Uttar Pradesh is a recognition and a big responsibility by itself. The source, however, added that while Deb would be working for the party organisation in Uttar Pradesh, he would also continue to work in Tripura.

Biplab Deb, who led the BJP to victory by decimating 25 years of Left rule till February, 2018, had earlier served for the party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Delhi.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Basic Structure of Const...Premium
UPSC Key-September 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Basic Structure of Const...
The All New Old Kohli: What did Virat Kohli do differently in his 71st hu...Premium
The All New Old Kohli: What did Virat Kohli do differently in his 71st hu...
Disquiet among Mamata’s intelligentsia allies as list of TMC leader...Premium
Disquiet among Mamata’s intelligentsia allies as list of TMC leader...
Brahmastra movie review: Despite its razzle-dazzle, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bh...Premium
Brahmastra movie review: Despite its razzle-dazzle, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bh...

He was born to Jana Sangha organiser Hirudhan Deb at Rajdhar Nagar area in Jamjuri, a small village in Gomati district, 60 km south from Agartala, on November 25, 1971. His beginnings were rather humble as a part of a middle-class family in a rural household.

Deb completed his undergraduate studies in 1999 from Netaji Subhash Mahavidyalaya — the state-run degree college at Udaipur city, which is the headquarters of Gomati district.

The now 52-year-old political leader left for Delhi soon after his college studies, where he was under the tutelage of veteran ideologues of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) like Govindacharya and Krishnagopal Sharma.

Advertisement

Sixteen years after his Delhi stint, Deb returned a new man to Tripura in 2015. He was an aggressive speaker, albeit in his own ways, and his speeches were an ensemble of Hindi, Bengali and English.

He was put in charge of BJP’s Maha Sampark Abhiyan, the party’s public outreach campaign as the saffron camp set its target for the assembly elections in three years’ time.

A year after, Biplab, who was seen as this young energetic leader, crusading his Right-wing politics against the then incumbent communist rulers, was made the state president of BJP in January, 2016.

Advertisement

He replaced Late Sudhindra Dasgupta, who was then in charge of the party’s state committee and also the longest-serving BJP president in the state and two years later, went on to form the first-ever BJP-led government in Tripura in alliance with tribal partner Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT).

However, four years into the government, he resigned abruptly in May this year and his once close aide and dental surgeon Dr Manik Saha was chosen to replace him.

Since then, Deb had spoken on multiple occasions that he had stepped down to work to strengthen the party organisation in Tripura ahead of the 2023 Assembly election.

The notification that appointed Deb as the in-charge for Haryana, also appointed party in-charges for 13 other states apart from appointing party spokesperson Sambit Patra as prabhari or in-charge for northeast states along with Rituraj Sinha as the co-in-charge.

First published on: 09-09-2022 at 10:36:02 pm
Next Story

King Khalid diamond necklace to Canadian maple leaf brooch: When Diana, Kate, Meghan’s jewels paid a tribute to the queen

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

British took Kohinoor by force, but so did the Indians
From The Archives

British took Kohinoor by force, but so did the Indians

Premium
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Follow live updates here
Asia Cup

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Follow live updates here

How Kerala journalists’ union kept fight for Siddique Kappan alive

How Kerala journalists’ union kept fight for Siddique Kappan alive

As 2024 polls near, Pawar becomes rallying point for anti-BJP forces

As 2024 polls near, Pawar becomes rallying point for anti-BJP forces

Delhi riots: Is opposition to CAA illegal, asks Umar Khalid

Delhi riots: Is opposition to CAA illegal, asks Umar Khalid

Why you should read ‘Constitutional Monarchy’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Constitutional Monarchy’

Premium
Congress on wheels: Inside the containers holding its 'Bharat Jodo' Yatris

Congress on wheels: Inside the containers holding its 'Bharat Jodo' Yatris

The All New Old Kohli: What did he do differently in his 71st hundred?

The All New Old Kohli: What did he do differently in his 71st hundred?

Premium
How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office
Decoding film economics

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office

Premium
Breast implants may be linked to additional cancers, FDA warns

Breast implants may be linked to additional cancers, FDA warns

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 09: Latest News
Advertisement