Tripura ADC elections: High hopes for tribal solidarity in Northeast as Tipra Motha sweeps 24 of 28 seats

The Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council’s (TTAADC) ruling Tipra Motha party swept the crucial local body elections held on Sunday, winning 24 out of 28 seats, decimating its larger ally, the BJP. The tribal regional party made a spectacular comeback for a second term and reduced the BJP’s previous tally by half.

The Tripura ADC governs nearly 70 per cent of the state’s territory and is considered key to the 20 tribal‑reserved seats in the Assembly. The BJP had campaigned aggressively, setting targets of winning all 28 seats, but its strategy of challenging its ally in their own backyard backfired.

The election result has the potential to foster tribal unity across the Northeast, considering that Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma recently launched a new party, One Northeast, roping in Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and ex-Nagaland minister Mmhonlümo Kikon, among others.

The results have also shown that larger national political parties still lack sway in tribal regions and have to engage with local communities by addressing their rights and aspirations.

From decisive lead to surging ahead

Counting for the TTAADC elections began at 8 am and proceeded peacefully under massive security bandobast, with 24 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), around 12,00 state police personnel, and Tripura State Rifles (TSR) jawans deployed.

The counting covered both the general elections held on April 12 and repolls conducted on Thursday in four polling centres, where voting was countermanded following allegations of violence and EVM tampering.

By late morning, the mandate was clear as Tipra Motha maintained a decisive lead in over 20 seats. While the BJP initially led in six constituencies, its tally soon slipped to four, with Tipra Motha surging ahead in 24 seats—including those already declared won.

Bitter pill for BJP, and the way forward

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The tribal council election results have brought to the fore questions about how the BJP handled its ally—and how that strategy backfired. The BJP high command will now likely examine how the state leadership failed to gauge the situation on the ground. The party’s victory has remained largely focused on unreserved seats and areas of mixed habitation, as two of the four seats it won in the ADC were unreserved.

Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha took to social media and said, “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all the Karyakartas of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the ADC elections for their courage, hard work, and dedication. Congratulations to all the winners, and warm wishes to the Tipra Motha Party on their success…”. Saying that his party accepted the people’s mandate “with humility”, he added that they see it “as an opportunity to learn and come back stronger”.

Political observers feel that the electoral battle between the BJP and Tipra Motha could change tribal politics in Tripura. Tipra Motha, which holds significant sway in the tribal belts, is expected to strengthen its demand for separate statehood after this victory.

“This is a victory of sectarianism and parochialism. The BJP lost due to its foolish and short-sighted strategy and the absence of a strong organisation,” Sekhar Dutta, a veteran political analyst and author, said.

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“It is a clear message to national parties that aspirations of Northeast people, especially on issues of language, self-governance, land ownership, customary laws, and local culture, are very important…issues that were not taken into consideration by big players like BJP or CPI(M) in the past,” renowned tribal ideologue and author Bikashrai Debbarma, who has been a vocal proponent of Kokborok language rights, said.

“It is a clear message that people of the Northeast are ready to come to a common platform by 2028-29. The message is very clear that people’s demands can no longer be ignored. National parties will have to pay heed,” he added.

Meanwhile, Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma appealed to his supporters to abstain from violence. “Irrespective of who assaults whom, it is a tribal who will be affected at the end of the day. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace and prove that love won today and hatred lost,” he said.