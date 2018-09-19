Cabinet approves Ordinance criminalising triple talaq: A timeline

The Supreme Court had on August 22 last year struck down triple talaq, calling the practice unconstitutional. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan) The Supreme Court had on August 22 last year struck down triple talaq, calling the practice unconstitutional. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

The Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet Wednesday approved an ordinance which makes triple talaq or talaq-e-biddat a punishable offence. As per the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017, triple talaq in any form — spoken, written or by electronic means such as email, SMS and instant messengers are declared illegal and void, with a punishment of up to three years in jail for the husband.

Here is a timeline of events in the triple talaq case:

February 5, 2016: The Supreme Court seeks assistance from the then Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi on the pleas challenging the constitutional validity of “triple talaq”, “nikah halala” and “polygamy”, stating that the intention was to assess if Muslim women face gender discrimination in cases of divorce.

March 28, 2016: The Supreme Court asks the Centre to file a copy of the report of a high-level panel on “Women and the law: An assessment of family laws with focus on laws relating to marriage, divorce, custody, inheritance and succession”.

June 29, 2016: The Supreme Court assures that the practice of “triple talaq” among Muslims will be tested on the “touchstone of constitutional framework”.

October 7, 2016: The Centre opposes the practice of triple talaq in Supreme Court and said there is a need to re-look at these practices on grounds of gender equality and secularism.

February 16, 2017: The Supreme Court announces the setting up of a five-judge constitutional bench to hear and deliberate on the challenges against the practice of ‘triple talaq, nikah halala’ and polygamy.

March 2017: The issue gains political momentum, and on March 27, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) told the Supreme Court that the issue of triple talaq falls outside the judiciary’s realm and that these issues should not be touched by court.

April 11, 2017: The Centre tells the Supreme Court the practices in question deny Muslim women the fundamental rights which were guaranteed to them by the Indian constitution.

April 16, 2017: PM Narendra Modi raises the issue of triple talaq and says Muslim women will get justice. AIMPLB, on the same day, decided to issue a code of conduct, and warned that those divorcing their wives in violation of Sharia law will face social boycott. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called out ministers who were silent on the issue and said those ministers are equally responsible as those practising triple the talaq. In his speech, He compared the Muslim practice of divorce with the episode of disrobing of Draupadi in Mahabharata. The next day, Mukul Rohatgi called for equality of women.

April 21, 2017: The Delhi High Court dismissed a plea seeking to end the practice of triple talaq on Hindu women married to Muslim men.

April 29, 2017: The Opposition raises accusations that PM Modi is politicising the issue for electoral mileage.

May 3, 2017: The Supreme Court allows Congress leader and senior advocate Salman Khurshid as amicus curiae in hearing of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of triple talaq.

May 11, 2017 – May 17, 2017: The Supreme Court announces it will determine during the hearing that whether the practice of triple talaq is fundamental to religion for Muslims. The hearing, in the apex court, began, with a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice J S Khehar. During the hearing, the practice of triple talaq was described as “worst” and “not desirable” form of dissolution of marriage. On May 15, Rohatgi told Supreme Court that Centre will work toward bringing a new law to regulate marriage and divorce among Muslims, in case all forms of triple talaq are declared as unconstitutional. On 16 May, AIMPLB told the court that the practice is a matter of faith and cannot be questioned by constitutional morality. On 17 May, the apex court asked AIMPLB, if the women can be given the option of saying “no” to triple talaq.

May 18, 2017: The Supreme Court reserved its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the practice of instant triple talaq among Muslims.

August 22, 2017: Supreme Court, after reading separate judgments, ruled in 3:2 majority triple talaq is void and illegal. The apex court struck down the practice and asked Centre to formulate a law on triple talaq.

December 2017: The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017 was passed in the Lok Sabha which made triple talaq a punishable offence with a jail term of up to three years.

Between January 2018 to August. the Parliament sessions were a washout because of which the Bill was not tabled in Parliament.

August 9, 2018: The Union Cabinet clears the amendments to the bill, which includes the provision of granting bail to the men found guilty of giving instant triple talaq. Also, the complaints in a triple talaq case can be filed only by the victim (wife) or a blood relative. The magistrate is given the power to grant bail with certain terms and conditions.

August 10, 2018: The Bill is presented in the Rajya Sabha during the monsoon session of Parliament but the government is unable to pass the Bill citing lack of consensus in the House. The bill is postponed to the Winter Session of Parliament.

August 15, 2018: PM Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech blamed the Opposition for the delay in the passage of the triple talaq bill in the Upper House.

September 19, 2018: The Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet approves an ordinance making instant triple talaq a punishable offence with a three-year jail term.

