Triple talaq ordinance to be re-promulgated

The Union Cabinet Thursday approved a proposal to re-promulgate the ordinance making the practice of instant triple talaq a criminal offence, sources said.

The earlier ordinance was to expire on January 22. The Bill to convert the first ordinance into a law is pending in Rajya Sabha. A fresh Bill to make the practice of triple talaq among Muslims a penal offence was introduced in the Lok Sabha on December 17 last year to replace an ordinance issued in September.

The Cabinet has also approved re-issuance of an ordinance to allow a committee to run the Medical Council of India. A Bill to convert an earlier ordinance into a law is pending approval in Parliament.

While the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, 2017, that seeks to overhaul the medical education system in India and replace the MCI is yet to be passed, the term of the MCI’s elected members ends shortly. To overcome the situation, the government had recently issued an ordinance to supersede MCI and give its powers to a board of governors.

Cabinet nod to 2 AIIMS in J&K, 1 in Gujarat

The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the setting up of three new AIIMS, even as the existing six struggle to get faculty members. They will be set up in Jammu’s Vijaynagar at a cost of Rs 1,661 crore, in Pulwama at Rs 1,828 crore and in Rajkot at Rs 1,195 crore.

Two AIIMS will be set up in J&K as there were protests in Jammu when an institute was announced in Kashmir.

Each institute will add 100 MBBS seats and 60 B.Sc (Nursing) seats, and the new AIIMS will have 15-20 super-specialty departments. “Each new AIIMS will add around 750 hospital beds. As per data of the current functional AIIMS, it is expected that each new AIIMS would cater to around 1,500 OPD patients per day and around 1,000 IPD patients per month,” Health Minister J P Nadda said.

In a report tabled in Parliament in August last year, the Lok Sabha committee for subordinate legislation said, “…the committee feel disappointed…. that there are… 1,303 vacancies in the faculty of six new AIIMS…”