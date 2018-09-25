Kerala Muslim organisation challenges govt ordinance making triple talaq illegal

In a landmark 3-2 verdict in August 2017, a five-judge Constitution Bench set aside the centuries-old practice of instant triple talaq. (File) In a landmark 3-2 verdict in August 2017, a five-judge Constitution Bench set aside the centuries-old practice of instant triple talaq. (File)

A plea challenging the ordinance which makes the practice of Triple Talaq a punishable offence was filed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday. The plea comes days after the Narendra Modi led government introduced an ordinance over the bill after it failed to garner support in the Rajya Sabha.

The plea was filed by Kerala-based Muslim organisation Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, which stated that the Ordinance promulgated by the Centre was “arbitrary and discriminatory” and violative of Articles 14, 15 and 21 of the Constitution and should be struck down.

According to PTI, the plea filed through advocate Zulfiker Ali said, “The Ordinance has introduced penal legislation, specific to a class of persons based on religious identity. It is causative of grave public mischief, which, if unchecked, may lead to polarization and disharmony in society. Further, adjudication of the legality of the Ordinance by a plurality of High Courts under Article 226 would mean multiplicity of litigation over the same cause of action.”

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Ordinance was notified on September 19, hours after the Union Cabinet had cleared it. Under the ordinance, the practice of triple talaq has been declared illegal and void with a provision of a three-year jail term for the husband. However, it will be recognised as a crime only when a woman or her blood relative files a complaint with the police, the custody of children from the marriage will go to the woman and the mother is entitled to maintenance determined by a magistrate.

Seeking to allay fears that the proposed law could be misused, the government has also included certain safeguards, such as adding a provision of bail for the accused before trial.

Briefing reporters on the ordinance, Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad said: “There was an overpowering urgency and a compelling necessity to bring the ordinance as the practice continued unabated despite the Supreme Court order last year.”

Earlier, in a landmark 3-2 verdict in August 2017, a five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court bench set aside the centuries-old practice of instant triple talaq or talaq-e-biddat in which Muslim men divorce their wives by uttering talaq three times in quick succession. Three of the five judges called the practice un-Islamic and “arbitrary” and disagreed with the view that triple talaq was an integral part of religious practice.

