Triple Talaq bill to be tabled in Rajya Sabha tomorrow

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018, also known as the “triple talaq” bill, is scheduled to be tabled on Wednesday in Rajya Sabha by Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

A united Opposition in the Upper House on Monday had demanded that the draft law be first sent to a select committee for legislative scrutiny. On Monday, the Opposition parties, except the AIADMK, made reference to a resolution to send the bill to a select committee. TMC member Derek O’Brien’s motion for reference of the Bill to a select committee did mention AIADMK member A Navaneethakrishnan as the first of 11 members of the committee.

The resolution stated: “That the Bill to protect the rights of married Muslim women and to prohibit divorce by pronouncing talaq by their husbands and to provide matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, as passed by Lok Sabha, be referred to select committee of the Rajya Sabha” comprising 11 members including Congress member and Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad. It fixed a deadline to submit a report by the “last day of the first week of next session”.

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad had moved a motion in the House for referring the “triple talaq” bill to a select committee. The motion is likely to be taken up on Wednesday when the House takes up the bill.

Azad also proposed the names of 11 Opposition members to be part of the Select Committee of the House.

Anand Sharma of the Congress, Ram Gopal Yadav of the Samajwadi Party, Sanjay Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party, Manoj Kumar Jha of the Rashtriya Janata Dal are among those whose names have been proposed by the Leader of Opposition.

The Opposition members have also given notices for amendments in the bill.

The bill has already been passed by the Lok Sabha.

(With PTI inputs)