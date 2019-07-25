Amidst intense debate, Lok Sabha clears triple talaq bill

Following a long-drawn-out debate over the contentious Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2019, commonly known as the triple talaq bill, Lok Sabha Thursday gave its nod to the bill, which declares instant talaq a cognisable offence. The bill was passed with a majority of 303 votes. This is the first time that the bill was tabled in the 17th Lok Sabha by the BJP government after returning to power.

The House saw much acrimony as Congress and other opposition parties demanded the bill be sent to the Standing Committee for review, saying it targets Muslim community of the country. Citing a violation of Article 46, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi said women should have the right to leave the marriage. “Will the husband give maintenance from jail?” he asked.

“Why should the woman remain married to the husband who’s in jail? The bill gives three-year jail term to husband, it is against the criminal jurisprudence. You put a condition that if a husband gives woman a divorce, then the amount of meher will go to the woman. Marriage is a contract. This is not a “janam janam ka saath hai”. This life is enough. Muslims are not homogenous in India,” added Owaisi.

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said the Supreme Court had not asked the government to make triple talaq criminial offence. “If you want to protect Muslim women who are divorced by their husbands, then you should also give protection to Hindu and Parsi women who are deserted by their husbands,” Gogoi said.

Against the bill

Opposition primarily circled around the criminalisation of ‘talaq-e-biddat’ or instant talaq. Calling out the bill as “anti-Islam”, Owaisi said the bill imprisons the husband for three years and claimed that this is against the criminal jurisprudence. “Introducing a law will not eradicate social evil,” Owaisi said. He said when the Supreme Court has banned instant triple talaq then why does the government want to imprison a Muslim man.

Targetting the Bhartiya Janata Party, Owaisi raised questions on the 2013 Muzzaffarpur riots, saying if the government is keen to bring justice to Muslim women, why were no convictions held in the case. Further, he challenged the government to take all women MPs of BJP in a special aircraft to Sabrimala, if the government is concerned about the rights of women.

Drawing attention to criminalisation of the law, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said crime is the desertion of a wife without taking responsibility. “Why is a law criminalising Muslim husbands,” Tharoor asked.

Indian Union Muslim League leader E T Basheer termed the proposed bill as “unconstitutional, unwanted and ill-motivated”, while TDP leader Jayadev Galla wondered what will be the result in cases where men abandon their wives without giving talaq. He called the bill “discriminatory” in nature.

Meanwhile, prior to the voting on the bill, TMC MPs staged a walkout in protest.

In favour of the bill

After five hours of debate on the bill, Ravi Shankar Prasad answered queries of the Opposition and said the practice has been made a penal offence as there are times a deterrent is required under the law. Justifying his stance, he said all practices affecting women negatively have been removed from the law including polygamy and bigamy.

Prasad applauded Congress for introducing Hindu marriage laws during their governance which protect women, however, he centered on why it had an issue with the present proposed law. “Opposition doesn’t want to scrutinise the law but reject it altogether,” the law minister said.

Responding to one of the queries raised during the debate, Prasad said despite the Supreme court verdict, there have been cases of triple talaq.

Speaking in favour of the proposed law, BJYM president and Lok Sabha MP Poonam Mahajan said prevention is better than cure and the proposed legislation is seeking to do the same.

BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi said the bill is not the agenda of the party but it is the agenda of the nation. Hitting out at Opposition, she said the opposition parties are having a hard time accepting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a Hindu, is thinking in favour of the Muslims.

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi said the practice of triple talaq violates human rights. It is also a regressive notion of patriarchy which treats women in an undignified manner and there is no convincing logic in opposing the legislation, she said.

Azam Khan controversy

During the discussion on the bill, Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan made certain objectionable remarks against BJP’s Rama Devi. His remarks invited rebuke from BJP lawmakers who asked the Rampur MP to apologise. Referring to the intervention of Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Khan read out a couplet “… tu idhar-udhar ki baat na kar …” (do not divert from the topic).

At this, Rama Devi, who was officiating the House, asked Khan not to “look here and there” and address the Chair. To this, the SP member made an objectionable remark at the Chair, triggering acrimonious scenes.

Rama Devi then said, “This is not the way to speak, please expunge these remarks.” To this, Khan said, “You are very respected, you are like my sister.”