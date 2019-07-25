Parliament live updates: Lok Sabha likely to take up triple talaq bill today

Triple Talaq Bill in Lok Sabha LIVE: The contentious triple talaq bill is likely to be taken up for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha today. This is the first time that the bill will be tabled in the 17th Lok Sabha by the BJP government after coming back to power.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2019, which aims to criminalise instant triple talaq, was introduced by Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, last month. Prasad had introduced a fresh bill in this regard to ban instant triple talaq in the Lok Sabha, saying it would help protect the rights of Muslim women. The bill seeks to replace the ordinance passed by the previous government in February after a similar bill could not be passed in the Rajya Sabha.

In Rajya Sabha, a confrontation is likely between the government and the Opposition over the RTI amendment Bill. The Opposition parties had met Wednesday and identified as many as seven Bills which they want sent to Select Committees for scrutiny. Yesterday, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi met Opposition leaders at the Congress Parliamentary Party office, but the SP and TMC stayed away. Later, leaders of both these parties attended a meeting in the chamber of Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad. Both meetings aimed at evolving a common Opposition strategy over Bills in the two Houses.