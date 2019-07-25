Parliament live updates: Lok Sabha likely to take up triple talaq bill today

Parliament live updates: Lok Sabha likely to take up triple talaq bill todayhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/triple-talaq-bill-lok-sabha-live-updates-muslim-women-rajya-sabha-rti-bill-sonia-ravi-shankar-5850314/
Triple Talaq Bill in Lok Sabha Today LIVE News Updates: The bill seeks to replace the ordinance passed by the previous government in February after a similar bill could not be passed in the Rajya Sabha.
Triple Talaq Bill in Lok Sabha LIVE: The contentious triple talaq bill is likely to be taken up for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha today. This is the first time that the bill will be tabled in the 17th Lok Sabha by the BJP government after coming back to power.
The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2019, which aims to criminalise instant triple talaq, was introduced by Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, last month. Prasad had introduced a fresh bill in this regard to ban instant triple talaq in the Lok Sabha, saying it would help protect the rights of Muslim women. The bill seeks to replace the ordinance passed by the previous government in February after a similar bill could not be passed in the Rajya Sabha.
In Rajya Sabha, a confrontation is likely between the government and the Opposition over the RTI amendment Bill. The Opposition parties had met Wednesday and identified as many as seven Bills which they want sent to Select Committees for scrutiny. Yesterday, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi met Opposition leaders at the Congress Parliamentary Party office, but the SP and TMC stayed away. Later, leaders of both these parties attended a meeting in the chamber of Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad. Both meetings aimed at evolving a common Opposition strategy over Bills in the two Houses.
Rajya Sabha in session: The proceedings of the Upper House of Parliament began at 11 am. Currently, matters related with permission of the chair are being discussed. The house is likely to witness a clash between the government and the Opposition over RTI and other bills.
The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2019, which aims to criminalise instant triple talaq, is set to be tabled in Lok Sabha on Thursday. This is the first time that the bill will be tabled in the 17th Lok Sabha by the BJP government after coming back to power.
Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, last month, had introduced a fresh bill to ban instant triple talaq in the Lok Sabha, saying it would help protect the rights of Muslim women. The bill seeks to replace the ordinance passed by the previous government in February after a similar bill could not be passed in the Rajya Sabha.
In the 16th Lok Sabha, the bill was passed after four hours of debate. However, the bill did not get through the Rajya Sabha as BJP and its allies did not have a majority in the Upper House and the Opposition had disrupted proceedings over the Rafale deal. The bill had, therefore, lapsed.
Rajya Sabha in session: The proceedings of the Upper House of Parliament began at 11 am. Currently, matters related with permission of the chair are being discussed. The house is likely to witness a clash between the government and the Opposition over RTI and other bills.