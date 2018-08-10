Triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha Live Updates: Will the Opposition come on board?

Follow Us:
Friday, August 10, 2018
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 10, 2018 11:36:38 am
Parliament live The Rajya Sabha is set to hold elections for the post of a deputy chairman today.

Triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha LIVE News Updates: Rajya Sabha is set to discuss the triple talaq bill or The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017 Friday — a day after the Union Cabinet approved amendments to it. The bill was passed in Lok Sabha last December but remains pending in Rajya Sabha where the government lacks numbers.

On Friday, which is the last day of the monsoon session, the Centre will again push for the passage of the bill.

The amendment bill empowers the victim (wife), or members of her family, by blood or marriage, to file a complaint in such a case making the FIR cognizable. It further provides the power to a magistrate to grant bail.

The Upper House on Thursday unanimously passed the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities), Amendment Bill, a significant move for the government which rules out any provision for anticipatory bail for a person accused of atrocities against SC/STs, notwithstanding any court order. It further states that no preliminary inquiry is necessary for registering a criminal case and an arrest under the law will not require any approval.

Friday marks the last day of the monsoon session.

On the last day of the monsoon session of Parliament, the Rajya Sabha will discuss the Triple Talaq bill. Follow LIVE UPDATES below.

11:36 (IST) 10 Aug 2018
Bills listed in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha

The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2018, Consumer Protection Bill, 2018 and The Personal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2018 will be listed in the Lok Sabha.

11:27 (IST) 10 Aug 2018
Prior to Rajya Sabha sitting, BJP strategises meeting over triple talaq bill
11:26 (IST) 10 Aug 2018
Sonia Gandhi does not comment on triple talaq issue
11:22 (IST) 10 Aug 2018
Uproar in Rajya Sabha over Rafael deal

An uproar is caused on the issue of the Rafael deal. INC member Anand Sharma raised the issue of the Rafael deal creating an uproar from the Opposition. 

Opposition MPs including Congress MPs and AAP MP Sushil Gupta hold a protest outside Parliament over Rafale deal issue.

(Express Photos by Praveen Jain)

11:13 (IST) 10 Aug 2018
TDP MPs protest in Parliament

Telugu Desam Party MPs continue to stage a protest demanding special status for the state of Andhra Pradesh, during the Monsoon session of Parliament.

(Express Photo by Praveen Jain)

11:10 (IST) 10 Aug 2018
Chairman Venkaiah Naidu plants trees outside Parliament

Chairman Vankaiah Naidu with Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh plants trees at the Parliament prior to the sitting. 

(Express photos by Praveen Jain)

11:03 (IST) 10 Aug 2018
Rajya Sabha sits

Welcome to the Parliament Live blog. Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh begins the last monsoon session. 

Cong, AAP spar over Rajya Sabha deputy chairman polls Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha LIVE UPDATES: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh flashes a victory sign outside Parliament in New Delhi on Thursday (Express Photo/Praveen Jain/File)

NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh of the JD(D)S was elected as the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Singh won with 125 votes against the Opposition’s B K Hariprasad, who polled 105 in the House. The post for Deputy Chairman in the Upper House had been lying vacant since PJ Kurien retired on July 1.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was present to cast his vote, took to Twitter to congratulate Singh on his win. “An accomplished writer, journalist and active Parliamentarian, I am sure he will further enrich Parliamentary proceedings in his new role,” he said.

On Thursday, Lok Sabha approved the amendments to the Triple Talaq bill which will be heard in the Upper House today. The Lower House passed the National Commission for Backward Classes (Repeal) Bill, 2017 and held discussion over The Representation of the People (Amendment) Bill, 2017.

