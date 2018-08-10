Triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha Live Updates: Will the Opposition come on board?

Triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha LIVE News Updates: Rajya Sabha is set to discuss the triple talaq bill or The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017 Friday — a day after the Union Cabinet approved amendments to it. The bill was passed in Lok Sabha last December but remains pending in Rajya Sabha where the government lacks numbers.
On Friday, which is the last day of the monsoon session, the Centre will again push for the passage of the bill.
The amendment bill empowers the victim (wife), or members of her family, by blood or marriage, to file a complaint in such a case making the FIR cognizable. It further provides the power to a magistrate to grant bail.
The Upper House on Thursday unanimously passed the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities), Amendment Bill, a significant move for the government which rules out any provision for anticipatory bail for a person accused of atrocities against SC/STs, notwithstanding any court order. It further states that no preliminary inquiry is necessary for registering a criminal case and an arrest under the law will not require any approval.
Friday marks the last day of the monsoon session.
The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2018, Consumer Protection Bill, 2018 and The Personal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2018 will be listed in the Lok Sabha.
An uproar is caused on the issue of the Rafael deal. INC member Anand Sharma raised the issue of the Rafael deal creating an uproar from the Opposition.
Opposition MPs including Congress MPs and AAP MP Sushil Gupta hold a protest outside Parliament over Rafale deal issue.
Telugu Desam Party MPs continue to stage a protest demanding special status for the state of Andhra Pradesh, during the Monsoon session of Parliament.
Chairman Vankaiah Naidu with Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh plants trees at the Parliament prior to the sitting.
