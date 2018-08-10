Triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha Live Updates: Will the Opposition come on board?

The Rajya Sabha is set to hold elections for the post of a deputy chairman today. The Rajya Sabha is set to hold elections for the post of a deputy chairman today.

Triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha LIVE News Updates: Rajya Sabha is set to discuss the triple talaq bill or The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017 Friday — a day after the Union Cabinet approved amendments to it. The bill was passed in Lok Sabha last December but remains pending in Rajya Sabha where the government lacks numbers.

On Friday, which is the last day of the monsoon session, the Centre will again push for the passage of the bill.

The amendment bill empowers the victim (wife), or members of her family, by blood or marriage, to file a complaint in such a case making the FIR cognizable. It further provides the power to a magistrate to grant bail.

The Upper House on Thursday unanimously passed the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities), Amendment Bill, a significant move for the government which rules out any provision for anticipatory bail for a person accused of atrocities against SC/STs, notwithstanding any court order. It further states that no preliminary inquiry is necessary for registering a criminal case and an arrest under the law will not require any approval.

Friday marks the last day of the monsoon session.