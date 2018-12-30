Triple talaq Bill: Congress, BJP issue whip to MPs to be present in Rajya Sabha tomorrow

Expectations of a heated debate on triple talaq in Rajya Sabha is high as both the Congress and the ruling BJP have issued a whip to their MPs to be present in the House on Monday when the Bill will be tabled. The crucial Bill that criminalises instant divorce by Muslim men was passed in the Lok Sabha amid a heated debate last week. In Lok Sabha, 245 MPs voted in favour of the Bill while 11 opposed it.

The Congress, whose MPs staged a walkout of Lok Sabha when the Bill was passed on Thursday, has asserted that it will oppose the Bill in the upper house. AICC general secretary KC Venugopal has said that his party will not let the passage of the triple talaq Bill in its present form in the Rajya Sabha.

The Congress had also accused the NDA government of getting the triple talaq Bill passed in haste in the Lok Sabha keeping in mind the 2019 general elections. The party has said its provisions were against the Constitution as well as fundamental rights.

The Bill will be moved by Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in Rajya Sabha on Monday. Piloting the Bill, Prasad had said there should be no politics on the it, stressing that the Bill was not against any particular community.