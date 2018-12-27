Triple Talaq bill against Constitution, says Opposition; Amit Shah calls it historic

The Opposition Thursday staunchly opposed the passage of the Triple Talaq bill which was passed by the Lok Sabha Thursday. It also staged a walkout from the lower house when its demand of referring the bill to a ‘joint select committee’ was rejected.

Slamming the bill, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said the bill presented is against the Constitution and fundamental rights. “We asked for the Bill to be sent to Joint Select Committee to get justice for Muslim women. They tried to get it passed as Lok Sabha polls are approaching,” said Kharge.

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh accused the BJP of trying to make political gains by posing itself as the “champion of Muslim women cause.”

Singh, who is a Rajya Sabha MP, said it is beyond comprehension why the BJP was “bent” on the penal provision for triple talaq when the practice had already been ruled illegal by the Supreme Court.

“This bill will end all possibilities of a reunion of a broken family as a man sent to jail for divorcing through instant triple talaq will never go back to his wife,” Singh added.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said the bill passed will be misused. “This bill has been passed to ruin Muslim women’s life and to put Muslim men behind bars.” (Yeh kanoon sirf aur sirf Muslim mahilaon ko road par lane ka hai, unko barbaad aur kamzor karne ka hai or jo Muslim mard hain unko jail mein daalne ka hai. Yahi is Kanoon ka ghalat istemal hoga, aap dekhna.)

Meanwhile, BJP president Amit Shah called it a historic step to ensure equality and dignity for Muslim women.

Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the govt for successfully passing the bill, Shah said, “Congress and other parties must apologise for decades of injustice towards Muslim women.”

Piloting the bill, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said there should be no politics on the bill, adding that it was not against any particular community.

“Don’t weigh the bill on the scales of politics. The bill is about humanity and justice,” he said, urging lawmakers of different parties to speak in one voice to support the legislation.

BJP leader Rajyavardhan Rathore dubbed the Congress walkout as a vote bank politics strategy. “The way Congress walked out today, it exposes their vote bank politics again. It’s their diplomatic nature. Now they’ll try to stop it in Rajya Sabha. But our philosophy is to strengthen everyone&work together,” he said.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) also welcomed the passage of the Triple Talaq bill in Lok Sabha.

Reacting to the bill being passed by the Lok Sabha, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said she has seen the sufferings of Muslim women due to the absence of this legislation. “We welcome the move. We have seen the suffering of the women in absence of the bill and we have long been advocating its passage,” she said.

The bill also drew mixed reactions from Muslim bodies with some terming it “very dangerous”, while others welcoming it.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2018 was passed by the Lower House with 245 voting in favour and 11 opposing the legislation.

The bill will now go to Rajya Sabha for approval. The fresh bill will supersede an earlier bill passed in the Lok Sabha and pending in the Rajya Sabha.

The Bill to make the practice of triple talaq among Muslims a penal offence was introduced in Lok Sabha on December 17 to replace an ordinance issued in September.