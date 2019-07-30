Medieval practice confined to dustbin of history: PM Modi on triple talaq bill passage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday hailed the passage of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 by Parliament and said it was a victory of gender justice and would further equality in the society.

Minutes after the Rajya Sabha passed the triple talaq bill, PM Modi tweeted, “An archaic and medieval practice has finally been confined to the dustbin of history! Parliament abolishes Triple Talaq and corrects a historical wrong done to Muslim women. This is a victory of gender justice and will further equality in society. India rejoices today.”

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 or the Triple Talaq Bill seeks to ban the practice of Triple Talaq or instant talaq by making it a criminal offence. The Bill was finally passed by the Rajya Sabha today with 99 votes in favour and 84 opposing it. Ordinances for the bill were issued thrice over the last 19 months.

PM Modi thanked all parties and MP’s who supported the passage of the Triple Talaq Bill in both Houses of Parliament. He said that this step by the MP’s will be remembered in India’s history forever. “Today is a historic day for the entire country. Crores of Muslim women have won today,” he added.

Emphasizing that the passage of the Triple Talaq Bill was a big step in the direction of women empowerment, the Prime Minister said he is proud that the government got the chance to provide Muslim women the dignity they deserve in our society. He further added that this is an occasion to salute the remarkable courage of women who have suffered due to the practice of triple talaq.