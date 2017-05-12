Triple talaq arguments begin in Supreme Court, daily updates

The Supreme Court is hearing a bunch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of triple talaq. The Supreme Court is hearing a bunch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of triple talaq.

A five-judge constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar, started hearing arguments on Thursday on the constitutional validity of the practice of ‘instant triple talaq’ or talaq-e-bidat. The Supreme Court has stated that it would first examine whether the Islamic divorce practice “is fundamental to religion” and whether it fall in the category of enforceable fundamental rights. During the hearing on the first day, the court went through petitions claiming “the practice was not part of Islamic law” and was liable to be struck down as “unlawful and unconstitutional”. The court also discussed whether Muslim men have an alternate way of divorcing women if the practice was done away with.

Here is a look at day-to-day hearing of the case.

Day 1, May 11, 2017:

CJI J S Khehar: “If all the three forms of talaq are held bad in law, where will the Muslim man go for divorce?”

Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta: “The question is if the triple talaq provision is unilateral, where do the women go (for remedy)?”

Justice Kurien Joseph: “If Parliament does not, can this forum (do it)? Many a time, this court has thrown it to Parliament but they have not done anything.”

Senior counsel Amit Singh Chadha, appearing for petitioner Shayara Bano, said: “The Muslim husband’s right to ask for divorce by uttering talaq three times in a row is completely unilateral, unguided, absolute and has no rationale. It cannot be identified with Muslim culture and is not part of Muslim law. So it is not part of religion and hence not part of the right to practise or propagate religion and deserves no protection.”

Day 2, May 12, 2017:

Union minister Arif Mohammed Khan: “Through triple talaq, they want to bury Muslim women alive.”

Former Union minister Salman Khurshid: “(Instant Triple Talaq) cannot be justified or given legal validity”. “(The practice) was sinful but legal”. “Speaking for myself, I don’t think any religious law will validate a sin”.

Senior counsel Ram Jethmalani: “(The practice) was repugnant to the teachings of the Prophet”. “At least start with giving a uniform code of marriage to husband and wife”.

Day 3, May 15, 2017:

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi: “If the practice of instant divorce (triple talaq) is struck down by the court, then Centre will bring a law to regulate marriage and divorce among the Muslim community”. “The practice of triple talaq is discriminatory in three ways. It puts Muslim women in a disadvantageous position within the community, vis-a-vis women of the other community and also at the international level… it puts the (Muslim) women in a subservient position when compared to women of other community”. “The scope of referring had all the three issues that was divorce, nikah halala, polygamy. All these three issues are before this court by virtue of the reference order of the two- judge bench.” “As far as Hindus are concerned, various steps were taken to bring personal laws in conformity with Constitution. But for Muslims, there was only the 1937 (The Muslim Personal law (Application) Act, 1937) and 1939 (The Dissolution of Muslim Marriages Act, 1939)… and changes post the judgment in the Shah Bano case”. “Marriage, divorce and succession are no more personal law after the 1937 Act which made them statutory. The court only needed to see if under Article 13, the law was consistent with the Constitution”.

Justice Khehar: “It may not be possible to deal with all the three issues (instant triple talaq, nikah halala and polygamy) in the limited time we have. We will keep them pending for future.” “Constitution is supreme. Nothing else is supreme. Anything that is violative of the Constitution must go”. “Tenets of a religion can never be tested in a court.”

Senior counsel Kapil Sibal: “It is highly complex… Parliament should have done something…There was argument after argument in the Constituent Assembly if personal laws should be made fundamental rights, but this was rejected… Constitutional scheme itself is of protection of personal laws.” “Can the court decide what is faith”.

Justice Kurien Joseph: “The court is only called upon to decide the validity of a provision that is discriminatory to women.”

Day 4, May 16, 2017:

Senior Counsel Kapil Sibal: “That Ram was born in Ayodhya is a matter of faith, not Constitutional morality. Same is the case (with triple talaq)…The Constitution of India recognises ‘personal law’ of all religious denominations being communities and protects their faith by making them immune from challenge under Part III of the Constitution”. “The essential purpose of the Shariat Act of 1937 was to ensure that all those customs and practice which were contrary to Islam but being followed by those who embraced Islam should be discontinued and declared to be contrary to Islam. The Act of 1937 is neither an attempt to codify the ‘personal law’ of Muslims in India nor does it represent a statutory enactment of ‘personal laws’ of Muslims in India”. “Personal law is not something decided by the individual. It is through the interaction of the individual, family and community for many years that personal law evolves…Even the British did not interfere with personal laws…Will Your Lordships decide the faith of 160 million people or is it the responsibility of the legislature? Personal laws of Muslims have evolved through 1400 years of practice. Are we to say now its un-Islamic? The Court, in exercise of its powers under the Constitution, should not, in matters of faith, seek to interpret the manner in which the community should understand its own faith”. “The point is once you start interfering in it, where do you go?..Consequences of this are enormous…We can’t even imagine the consequences”. “We are not saying it (triple talaq) is permanent or immutable. We are aware of the need to change. But we will do it in our own way. It is not for someone else to tell (us) what it is”. “In case of Hindu law, you protect all customs. In case of Muslim law, you will say it violates provisions of the Constitution”.

AIMPLB counsel Yusuf Muchhala: ” It (triple talaq) is an undesirable form of divorce. We are trying to educate people. We are working on it and we are advising people not to resort to the practice”.

Justice Kurien Joseph: “Talaq is separation, which is conceived and well explained in the Koran. Then why go for anything else..What was the need for the messenger to lay down something when it is actually given in Koran”.

Day 5, May 17, 2017:

SC bench: “Can it be made possible to give an option to a wife that she can say that she was agreeable to or not agreeable to it (triple talaq)? Is it possible to pass a resolution to all ‘qazis’ to include this condition (giving right to woman to say ‘no’ to triple talaq) in ‘nikahnama’? Give an option to wife to say ‘no’ to triple talaq.”

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi: “Essential means those practices which are fundamental to practice of a religion, without which the super edifice of the religion would crumble. Triple talaq is optional. Courts have said that what is optional cannot be essential or integral.” “The prism from which we see this is not majority versus minority. There is a schism in the minority community. This is an intra-minority tussle between men, who have been dominant over the years, have been the breadwinners, and women who have been weak.” “Court is the guardian of fundamental rights. None of us are ecclesiastical, hence test is on Constitution. Constitution says even core practices of religion are subject to part three of Constitution… If that route is not followed by the court, it must follow the essential test.”

Day 6, May 18, 2017:

Kapil Sibal: “We also don’t want the practice to go on. We had a meeting yesterday. It will be part of the nikahnama. We will send an advisory to all ‘qazis’ stating that they should avoid instant triple talaq.”

Supreme Court bench: “Can it be made possible to give an option to a wife that she can say that she was agreeable to or not agreeable to it (triple talaq)? Is it possible to pass a resolution to all ‘qazis’ to include this condition in ‘nikahnama’? Give an option to wife to say ‘no’ to triple talaq.”

Senior counsel and AIMPLB member Yusuf Muchhala: “At the time of marriage, the religious functionary will inform the bride-to-be that she has the right to stipulate a condition in the nikahnama stating that her husband-to-be shall not pronounce triple talaq in one sitting.” “We have not committed to any time limit, but we shall do it.”

Amit Singh Chadha, appearing for petitioner Shayara Bano: “It will not solve our problems because married women will still have to go to court (in case talaq is pronounced).”

Justice Kurien: “You profess it to be sinful, then how can it enjoy the protection of the Koran?”

Kapil Sibal: “Many sinful things happen in the world. Your lordships are not here to decide what are the sinful things… Parliament can interfere, it can make a law.” “You cannot go to the Koran and decide what Islam is. Islam is Koran, Hadith, Qiyas (analogy) and Hijma (consensus).” “The only permissible Constitutional route under Article 25 is for the Legislature to make a law and then its validity will be tested in court.”

Justice Kurien: “If it (instant triple talaq) is bad in theology, it is bad to God, how can something bad to God be personal law.”

Kapil Sibal: “It cannot be. It was added later, it is not there in the Koran.”

Following the conclusion of arguments in the case, the Supreme Court has reserved its judgment in the case.

