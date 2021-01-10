Triple murder on highway: Truck driver and two others found dead in Basti

Police suspect that while one of them was strangled to death, the other two were killed using a sharp-edged weapon. (Representational)

Bodies of a truck driver, his helper and one more person were recovered from the Lucknow-Gorakhpur highway under Chhawani police station area of Basti district on Saturday morning.

According to police, while the body of the helper was found near a roadside restaurant on the highway, the other two bodies were found inside the truck parked around 2 km from that spot.

Police suspect that while one of them was strangled to death, the other two were killed using a sharp-edged weapon. Several police teams have been formed in the district to crack solve the case.

“Around 9 am, we were informed of a dead body found near Aadesh Dhaba in Chaawani police station area. Soon the local police station in-charge reached the spot and based on a mobile phone recovered, the body was identified to be of one Sonu Maurya… On further probe, it was found that he had reached there on a truck belonging to a person from Unnao… Roughly 2 km away on the Lucknow highway, we found the truck with bodies of one Mohammad Aslam from Bihar and truck driver Rajkumar in it. Mobile phones of both of them were found in the truck. We have found around Rs 90,000 from their possession. Prima facie, it appears that these people had an argument with someone at the spot where Maurya’s body was found as there are signs of struggle there. The reason behind the killing is yet to be identified as the accused left the truck, money and mobile phones,” Superintendent of Police (Basti) Hemraj Meena said.

“We have asked the forensic and surveillance teams to work on the case,” the SP said asserting that the case would be solved soon.