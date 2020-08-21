Triple murder in Gujarat’s Porbandar: Forest guard sent to seven-day police custody

Hetal Solanki, the forest guard of Godhana beat in Bhanvad range forest of Barda sanctuary, her husband Kirti, a teacher at government primary school in Ratdi village of Porandar, and daily-wager Nagajan Agath were found dead by a stream in Godhana beat on Monday morning. (Representational image)

Forest Guard Lakhman Odedra was Friday sent to seven-day police remand by a local court in Porbandar in connection with the alleged murder of fellow forest guard Hetal Solanki, her husband and daily-wager of the forest department inside Barda Widlife Sanctuary early this week.

“We produced him in a court with an application seeking his remand on the ground that the wooden club with which the accused beat the three victims to death was yet to be recovered and that he was beating around the bush over his relationship with the fellow guard. Granting our plea, the court gave us custody of the accused for seven days,” Smit Gohil, deputy superintendent of police of Porbandar (rural) division, told The Indian Express.

Hetal Solanki, the forest guard of Godhana beat in Bhanvad range forest of Barda sanctuary, her husband Kirti, a teacher at government primary school in Ratdi village of Porandar, and daily-wager Nagajan Agath were found dead by a stream in Godhana beat on Monday morning.

Police said Odedra had planned the murder to avenge a heated verbal exchange between Hetal and his wife Manju around 20 days ago and threats Hetal had issued to Manju during that encounter. Police said that 32-year-old Odedra and 30-year-old Hetal had become ‘friends’ when they were working together around two years ago and Odedra wanted to convert that ‘friendship’ into a ‘strong relationship’ but that had strained married life of Odedra and Manju.

“He is beating around the bush over the nature of his relationship with Hetal. But we have obtained call data records of his mobile phone and are analysing them for clues. We have not recovered the wooden club with which he had hit the three victims in their heads. Now, that we have his custody, we shall do the reconstruction of the crime to understand as to how he had committed the murders,” Gohil, who is investigating officer of the case, further said.

Gohil added that at present, they were not treating Odedra’s wife as an accused in the triple murder case.

