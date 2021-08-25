Trio who carried saroops among 16 found Covid+

At least 16 of total 78 evacuees from Afghanistan who landed in Delhi on Tuesday, tested positive for Covid. They include three Afghan Sikhs who carried the saroops of Guru Granth Sahib.

They have been quarantined.

BJP national spokesperson R P Singh tweeted, “Dharmender Singh, Kulraj Singh & Himmat Singh all three who brought Saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji from Afghanistan have been tested CoronaPostive & have been sent to quarantine centre. I pray for their speedy recovery.”

Among the 78 evacuees were a group of 46 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus, including the trio who carried the three saroops from Kabul, which were later sent to a gurdwara in the national capital by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.

Chhabol Singh, a community member, confirmed that six Afghan Sikhs and Hindus who landed Tuesday tested positive for Covid.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoH&FW), in a communication, said that all Afghan returnees have to undergo 14-day mandatory quarantine on their arrival in India.