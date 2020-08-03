Trinamool leader killed in Bankura, 3 detained

While the TMC accused the CPM of Babar Ali’s murder, the latter blamed infighting within the ruling party for the killing. (Representational) While the TMC accused the CPM of Babar Ali’s murder, the latter blamed infighting within the ruling party for the killing. (Representational)

Five people were detained on Sunday afternoon after a panchayat-level Trinamool Congress leader was killed allegedly over “infighting” in Beliatore area of Bankura district. Former panchayat head Babar Ali was hacked to death after he had suffered bomb injuries on Saturday night, police said.

While the TMC accused the CPM of Ali’s murder, the latter blamed infighting within the ruling party for the killing.

Local TMC leaders accused Rahim Mondal, the husband of the local panchayat head who had switched over to the ruling party from CPM, of being the mastermind behind the attack.

TMC Bankura district president Shyamal Santra said, “Police are investigating the murder. The culprits will be arrested soon.”

CPM state secretariat member Amiya Patra said his party was not involved in the murder. “It is a fallout of a factional feud in TMC. Our workers and leaders were not involved in the incident,” said Patra.

A senior police officer of the district said, “We have detained five people. Investigation is on.”

Meanwhile, in a separate incident at Basanti in South 24 Parganas district, TMC workers Muhammad Sheikh and Shahrukh Sheikh sustained bullet injuries in a clash between two groups of TMC workers.

According to police, the injured have been admitted to hospital and raids are being conducted to arrest the culprits.

