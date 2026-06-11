Trinamool in tatters: Another MP resigns from Rajya Sabha, 3rd in 4 days

The Trinamool Congress has lost another Rajya Sabha MP – the third in four days – as Prakash Chik Baraik wrote to Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan, resigning from the membership of the Upper House of Parliament. The party, which had a total of 13 MPs in Rajya Sabha, is now down to 10.

Sources have said at least three more Trinamool MPs are likely to resign from the House in the coming days.

“Respected Sir, I do hereby resign from the membership of Rajya Sabha, which may please be accepted with immediate effect. I convey my sincere gratitude to your Excellency, Hon’ble Deputy Chairman and all functionaries of Rajya Sabha Secretariat extending all help and cooperation during my tenure as a Member of the Rajya Sabha,” he wrote.