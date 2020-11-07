Trinamool hits back at Amit Shah: No crime to work for minorities

The government has to treat all communities with equality, Saugata Roy said. (File)

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) Friday lashed out at Home Minister Amit Shah for his remark on “appeasement politics”, saying it was not a crime to work for minorities.

Senior TMC leader and MP Saugata Roy said: “What does Amit Shah mean by appeasement politics? Was he speaking as a BJP activist or as the Home Minister? The government has to treat all communities with equality. I don’t think it is a crime to do something for the development of minorities in the state.”

His party colleague and state minister, Firhad Hakim, meanwhile, dismissed Shah’s luncheon at a Matua community member’s home as a poll gimmick.

“In all BJP-ruled states, tribals, Dalits and those from the backward communities are being tortured. There are reports of atrocities everywhere. So this drama of having lunch at the house of a person from the Matua community is nothing but a poll gimmick before the Assembly elections. But he can’t fool people every time,” he said.

