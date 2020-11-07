Trinamool hits back at Amit Shah: No crime to work for minorities

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) Friday lashed out at Home Minister Amit Shah for his remark on “appeasement politics”, saying it was not a crime to work for minorities.
Senior TMC leader and MP Saugata Roy said: “What does Amit Shah mean by appeasement politics? Was he speaking as a BJP activist or as the Home Minister? The government has to treat all communities with equality. I don’t think it is a crime to do something for the development of minorities in the state.”
His party colleague and state minister, Firhad Hakim, meanwhile, dismissed Shah’s luncheon at a Matua community member’s home as a poll gimmick.
“In all BJP-ruled states, tribals, Dalits and those from the backward communities are being tortured. There are reports of atrocities everywhere. So this drama of having lunch at the house of a person from the Matua community is nothing but a poll gimmick before the Assembly elections. But he can’t fool people every time,” he said.
