scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Advertisement

Trinamool Congress’ Twitter account ‘compromised’, says Derek O’Brien

The name of the All India Trinamool Congress' official Twitter account has been changed to ‘Yuga Labs'.

Derek O'Brien"The official Twitter handle of the All India Trinamool Congress has been compromised," O'Brien said in a tweet. (File)

The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday claimed that it’s official Twitter handle had been “compromised”.

In a tweet, TMC national spokesperson Derek O’Brien said the party is in touch with Twitter to address the issue.

“The official Twitter handle of the All India Trinamool Congress has been compromised.”

The name of the account has been changed to ‘Yuga Labs’ (Screengrab from Twitter)

“We are in touch with officials from Twitter who are working to rectify the issue. They have assured us of prompt action,” O’Brien, who is also the leader of the party in the Rajya Sabha, said.

Also Read
History can’t haunt present; no bigotry in Hinduism: Supreme Court
'World knows who holds the remote, Kharge only namesake president': PM Mo...
Rahul Gandhi
I don't have a house, says Rahul Gandhi; BJP takes a dig
PM recalls Cong’s ‘insult’ to past CMs, says party hates Karnataka

The name of the All India Trinamool Congress’ official Twitter account has been changed to ‘Yuga Labs’.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 09:32 IST
Next Story

Karnataka bank employee swindles Rs 2.36 crore to play online gambling games, held

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close