Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Saumitra Khan joins BJP

Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP from Bishnupur, Saumitra Khan Wednesday joined the BJP. He is the first Lok Sabha MP to leave Trinamool Congress and join the BJP. Earlier in November 2017, Mukul Roy, who was once number two in Trinamool Congress and a Rajya Sabha MP, had joined the saffron party.

“There is a syndicate raj and police raj going on in Bengal and especially Bankura district under which my constituency falls. The law and order situation of Bengal is deteriorating day-by-day and Trinamool Congress is supporting goondas. Everyday we get reports of murders and bombings from across the state. Polls in the rest of the country are held peacefully without a single incident of killing. But in Bengal even during the panchayat polls, dozens of people are killed,” alleged Khan, when asked for the reasons for leaving Trinamool Congress.

“Policemen are picking up innocent youths and locking them behind bars. In such a situation I cannot stay in Trinamool Congress. I want to follow the footsteps of Narendra Modi and his policy of Sabka Sath Sabka Bikas,” he said.

“There are many from Trinamool Congress who want to join the BJP, he is not the only one,” said a senior BJP leader from Delhi.

Khan’s move comes a day after he alleged that a section of officers of the district police was hatching a conspiracy against him through social media.

Khan was known to be close to Mukul Roy while he was in Trinamool Congress and he won from Bishnupur Lok Sabha constituency in Bankura district in 2014.

According to Trinamool Congress sources, party chief Mamata Banerjee was not happy with his performance as an MP. Khan was asked to improve his performance at one of the core committee meetings by party supremo herself. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Trinamool Congress was not keen to give him a ticket.

However, Trinamool Congress leaders were tightlipped over the issue. “I do not have any information. Party will react in due time,” said Sukhendu Shekhar Roy, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP.