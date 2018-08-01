Trinamool, Congress, Left condemn final draft of NRC; BJP abstains

Supporters of Bangla Pokkho protest against final draft of NRC, in front of Assam House Tuesday. (Express photo by Subham Dutta) Supporters of Bangla Pokkho protest against final draft of NRC, in front of Assam House Tuesday. (Express photo by Subham Dutta)

The West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday passed a motion against the final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), with the ruling Trinamool Congress, Congress and Left Front slamming the BJP-led NDA government for “snatching the rights of people in Assam”.

The all-party resolution to discuss this issue was accepted by the Speaker in Assembly. BJP MLAs, however, did not take part in the discussion. The motion was moved by state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee.

“We have to stage a protest together irrespective of our political colour. The NRC is nothing but a game plan for vote bank politics,” Chatterjee said.

Congress MLA Sukhbilas Barma said, “The central government has adopted a wrong policy by implementing NRC in Assam. This is an anti-people policy.”

Echoing the same, Leader of the Opposition Abdul Mannan said black flags should be shown to Prime Minister Narendra Modi the next time he visits the state.

Members of Minority Youth Federation protest at Esplanade. (Express photo by Subham Dutta) Members of Minority Youth Federation protest at Esplanade. (Express photo by Subham Dutta)

CPM MLA and Left Front Legislature party leader Sujan Chakraborty said BJP is responsible for the present situation in Assam.

“The BJP will not come to power in Bengal. They have gained ground in West Bengal because of the present state government. The BJP had in the past created this kind of excitement in the country. They have now made another attempt to do the same. Today, 40 lakh people are in disarray. They will try to do the same in Bengal as well,” Chakraborty said.

State Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has turned into a Nirob (silent) Modi after the implementation of NRC in Assam. The central government is pushing the people of Assam towards uncertainty.”

Concluding the discussion, Chatterjee said the centre is showing an inhuman attitude towards the people of Assam.

Five varsity bills passed

The Assembly on Tuesday passed five university bills including one for Darjeeling. The state government had intended to set up five new universities in the state and therefore tabled five university bills. These are Greenfield University in Darjeeling, Alipurduar University, South Dinajpur University, Murshidabad University and East Midnapore University.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App