West Bengal Elections 2021: Full list of 291 candidates announced by TMC

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee during the press conference announcing the list of candidates for the upcoming state polls. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

The ruling Trinamool Congress Friday announced its full list of candidates for the upcoming eight-phased Assembly elections in West Bengal. The party would contest 291 seats out of the total 294 while reserving the remaining three seats in Darjeeling for its allies.

While Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would contest from Nandigram seat, vacating her Bhawanipore seat. Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay will contest from Bhawanipore seat in her place.

Here’s the full list of candidates announced by the TMC:

Trinamool Congress full list of candidates by The Indian Express on Scribd

After announcing the names of candidates, Banerjee said, “Have faith in me, only TMC can take Bengal to new heights”.

She further said that 23-24 existing TMC MLAs have been dropped due to age and other factors. Given the Covid-19 pandemic, those candidates who are more than eighty years of age have been replaced with new and younger face.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced an eight-phase election schedule for the 294-seat West Bengal Assembly starting from March 27 and going on till April 29. About 7,32,94,980 electors will exercise their franchise across 1,01,916 polling booths.