Tricked into drinking urine, Dalit student attempts suicide in Jalandhar

The 12-year-old boy has been admitted to hospital with multiple fractures after he jumped from the roof of his house. (Representational image) The 12-year-old boy has been admitted to hospital with multiple fractures after he jumped from the roof of his house. (Representational image)

A class 8 Dalit student from Punjab’s Jalandhar district has attempted suicide after he was allegedly tricked into drinking urine by his classmates, PTI reported. When he tried complaining about it to the teacher, the latter slapped him and took him to the principal.

On Tuesday, the police had booked the teacher, Shriki Sharma, for allegedly assaulting and using casteist slurs against the boy. A case has been registered against Sharma under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and under various sections of the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the police said.

The 12-year-old boy has been admitted to hospital with multiple fractures after he jumped from the roof of his house. His mother lodged a complaint against the teacher on Monday evening, alleging the classmates urinated in his water bottle and ridiculed him after he drank it.

She also complained that she was also called to the school to be insulted. The state scheduled castes commission has taken cognisance of the matter and its member, Raj Kumar Hans, visited the school and the boy’s family, seeking a report by August 29.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd