Tricity reports 12 Covid cases, 159 active now

The Tricity reported 12 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. No Covid-related death was reported during the day. At present, there are 159 active cases here.

Chandigarh: 2 new cases

Chandigarh reported two new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking the tally of cases to 61,856, with 67 active cases. No Covid-related death was reported on Thursday, however, 809 people have succumbed to the disease so far. In the last 24 hours, at least 1,507 samples have been tested for Covid-19 and 10 people have been deemed recovered.

As part of the on-going Covid-19 vaccination drive, 8,119 people were jabbed on Thursday. A house- to-house survey cum vaccination drive was also conducted at Dadumajra. A mobile vaccination centre was set up in an AC bus which moved near the houses.

Mohali: 2 cases

As many as two Covid cases were reported in the district on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 68,389 with 72 active cases. As many as 1,056 deaths have been reported yet.

DC Girish Dayalan said that one case was each from Mohali and Derabsssi. He added that five patients were recovered discharged upon recovery.

Panchkula: 8 new cases

A total of eight new Covid positive cases were reported in Panchkula on Thursday. No virus-related death was reported.

The active case tally was recorded at 20, while the recovery rate stood at 98.7 per cent. A total of 40,295 cases have so far been reported from the district, of which 30,625 hail from Panchkula itself. As many as 375 people have succumbed to the virus yet.

The district has conducted 375,792 tests so far.